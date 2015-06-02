June 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb New Orders -0.4 2.2 -1.0 Ex-Transportation unch unch 0.1 Ex-Defense unch 1.4 -0.8 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.1 6.0 -4.7 Durables -1.0 5.1 -3.5 Primary Metals 0.9 -2.5 -3.2 General Machinery 0.9 -0.5 -3.1 Computers/Electronics -4.0 7.6 -0.4 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -1.0 0.8 1.6 Transport Equipment -2.4 15.1 -7.3

NonDefense aircraft -3.6 40.1 -12.1

Defense aircraft -11.4 116.1 -42.8

Ships/boats -6.9 12.4 82.5 NonDurables 0.2 -0.4 1.3 Computers and related products -4.0 10.3 -1.4 Motor vehicles/parts 0.1 4.5 -0.1 NonDefense Cap -0.8 7.4 -6.0 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.3 1.6 -5.1 Defense Cap -11.3 17.8 16.2 Durables Ex-Transport -0.2 0.6 -1.7 Durables NonDefense -0.3 3.4 -3.0 Unfilled-Durables -0.1 0.1 -0.6 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb Total unch 0.5 0.1 Durables -0.2 1.5 -1.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.5 1.0 -2.3 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb Total 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Computers and related products 1.4 -2.3 -0.8 Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 2.1 1.7 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: April March Feb New Orders 476.690 478.504 468.026 Ex-Transportation 398.814 398.712 398.724 Ex-Defense 465.956 466.136 459.629 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 171.254 173.241 163.406 Durables 234.387 236.671 225.263 Primary Metals 21.568 21.379 21.927 General Machinery 32.025 31.727 31.871 Computers/Electronics 24.506 25.519 23.723 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.575 10.684 10.600 Transport Equipment 77.876 79.792 69.302

NonDefense aircraft 16.352 16.956 12.103

Defense aircraft 4.429 4.999 2.313

Ships/boats 2.099 2.254 2.006 NonDurables 242.303 241.833 242.763 Computers and related products 2.202 2.294 2.080 Motor vehicles/parts 50.739 50.679 48.514 NonDefense Cap 80.443 81.074 75.521 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.330 68.512 67.410 Defense Cap 8.312 9.375 7.957 Durables Ex-Transport 156.511 156.879 155.961 Durables NonDefense 223.653 224.303 216.866 Unfilled-Durables 1202.445 1203.506 1202.563 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: April March Feb Total 482.428 482.432 479.810 Durables 240.125 240.599 237.047 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.393 69.068 68.391 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: April March Feb Total 648.988 648.373 649.072 Computers and related products 3.919 3.864 3.955 Motor vehicles and parts 36.170 36.148 35.402 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: April March

1.35 1.34

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April factory orders unchanged

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

On May 14, the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. factory orders, resulting in changes to March figures issued on May 4.

Initial orders for April Durable Goods were released on May 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.