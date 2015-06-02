June 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb
New Orders -0.4 2.2 -1.0
Ex-Transportation unch unch 0.1
Ex-Defense unch 1.4 -0.8
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -1.1 6.0 -4.7
Durables -1.0 5.1 -3.5
Primary Metals 0.9 -2.5 -3.2
General Machinery 0.9 -0.5 -3.1
Computers/Electronics -4.0 7.6 -0.4
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -1.0 0.8 1.6
Transport Equipment -2.4 15.1 -7.3
NonDefense aircraft -3.6 40.1 -12.1
Defense aircraft -11.4 116.1 -42.8
Ships/boats -6.9 12.4 82.5
NonDurables 0.2 -0.4 1.3
Computers and related
products -4.0 10.3 -1.4
Motor vehicles/parts 0.1 4.5 -0.1
NonDefense Cap -0.8 7.4 -6.0
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.3 1.6 -5.1
Defense Cap -11.3 17.8 16.2
Durables Ex-Transport -0.2 0.6 -1.7
Durables NonDefense -0.3 3.4 -3.0
Unfilled-Durables -0.1 0.1 -0.6
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb
Total unch 0.5 0.1
Durables -0.2 1.5 -1.1
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.5 1.0 -2.3
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: April March Feb
Total 0.1 -0.1 0.1
Computers and related
products 1.4 -2.3 -0.8
Motor vehicles and parts 0.1 2.1 1.7
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: April March Feb
New Orders 476.690 478.504 468.026
Ex-Transportation 398.814 398.712 398.724
Ex-Defense 465.956 466.136 459.629
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 171.254 173.241 163.406
Durables 234.387 236.671 225.263
Primary Metals 21.568 21.379 21.927
General Machinery 32.025 31.727 31.871
Computers/Electronics 24.506 25.519 23.723
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.575 10.684 10.600
Transport Equipment 77.876 79.792 69.302
NonDefense aircraft 16.352 16.956 12.103
Defense aircraft 4.429 4.999 2.313
Ships/boats 2.099 2.254 2.006
NonDurables 242.303 241.833 242.763
Computers and related
products 2.202 2.294 2.080
Motor vehicles/parts 50.739 50.679 48.514
NonDefense Cap 80.443 81.074 75.521
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.330 68.512 67.410
Defense Cap 8.312 9.375 7.957
Durables Ex-Transport 156.511 156.879 155.961
Durables NonDefense 223.653 224.303 216.866
Unfilled-Durables 1202.445 1203.506 1202.563
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: April March Feb
Total 482.428 482.432 479.810
Durables 240.125 240.599 237.047
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.393 69.068 68.391
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: April March Feb
Total 648.988 648.373 649.072
Computers and related
products 3.919 3.864 3.955
Motor vehicles and parts 36.170 36.148 35.402
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: April March
1.35 1.34
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. April factory orders unchanged
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
On May 14, the department issued annual benchmark revisions
to U.S. factory orders, resulting in changes to March figures
issued on May 4.
Initial orders for April Durable Goods were released on May
26.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.