July 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March New Orders -0.5 0.8 1.5 Ex-Transportation -0.1 0.6 0.8 Ex-Defense 0.2 unch 1.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.8 1.1 4.8 Durables -0.9 0.9 3.7 Primary Metals 2.0 0.6 2.8 General Machinery -0.3 -2.4 4.3 Computers/Electronics -2.0 -1.8 7.2 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.2 1.0 3.5 Transport Equipment -2.9 1.8 5.2

NonDefense aircraft -4.0 -7.4 12.3

Defense aircraft 5.9 15.0 -9.6

Ships/boats -49.1 55.6 105.9 NonDurables -0.2 0.7 -0.5 Computers and related products 11.6 5.1 4.7 Motor vehicles/parts 2.0 -0.6 0.3 NonDefense Cap -0.5 -0.6 9.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.7 -1.1 4.7 Defense Cap -30.8 38.3 18.8 Durables Ex-Transport unch 0.4 3.0 Durables NonDefense 0.7 -0.8 3.1 Unfilled-Durables 0.6 0.9 0.8 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total 0.1 0.4 0.4 Durables 0.3 0.1 1.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.5 -0.3 2.2 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total 0.8 0.5 0.2 Computers and related products -2.2 -0.3 2.1 Motor vehicles and parts -0.7 0.4 0.6 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 497.680 500.321 496.416 Ex-Transportation 423.158 423.598 421.050 Ex-Defense 486.098 484.948 484.853 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 173.781 177.010 175.006 Durables 238.331 240.481 238.420 Primary Metals 27.299 26.753 26.590 General Machinery 36.766 36.873 37.773 Computers/Electronics 21.687 22.136 22.533 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.473 10.713 10.603 Transport Equipment 74.522 76.723 75.366

NonDefense aircraft 14.978 15.594 16.840

Defense aircraft 4.890 4.619 4.017

Ships/boats 2.755 5.413 3.479 NonDurables 259.349 259.840 257.996 Computers and related products 2.636 2.361 2.246 Motor vehicles/parts 46.986 46.044 46.332 NonDefense Cap 82.168 82.569 83.037 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.713 70.221 70.995 Defense Cap 8.863 12.807 9.258 Durables Ex-Transport 163.809 163.758 163.054 Durables NonDefense 226.749 225.108 226.857 Unfilled-Durables 1087.371 1080.702 1070.727 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 498.282 497.946 495.965 Durables 238.933 238.106 237.969 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.552 68.225 68.440 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 651.505 646.456 643.369 Computers and related products 4.579 4.682 4.695 Motor vehicles and parts 26.265 26.460 26.362 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April

1.31 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

May Apr Mar

Factory Orders N/A 0.7 1.5

Durable Goods -1.0 0.8 3.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May factory orders -0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for May durable goods were issued on June 25.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.