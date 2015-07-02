July 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March New Orders -1.0 -0.7 2.2 Ex-Transportation 0.1 -0.1 unch Ex-Defense -1.1 -0.4 1.4 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -2.9 -2.1 6.0 Durables -2.2 -1.7 5.1 Primary Metals 0.4 0.6 -2.5 General Machinery 0.5 0.2 -0.5 Computers/Electronics 0.9 -3.3 7.6 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -2.8 -2.8 0.8 Transport Equipment -6.5 -4.0 15.1

NonDefense aircraft -35.3 -10.7 40.1

Defense aircraft -6.4 -14.1 116.1

Ships/boats 8.8 -13.0 12.4 NonDurables 0.2 0.3 -0.4 Computers and related products -7.7 -3.8 10.3 Motor vehicles/parts -0.2 0.5 4.5 NonDefense Cap -7.3 -2.2 7.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.4 -0.7 1.6 Defense Cap 8.0 -13.5 17.8 Durables Ex-Transport unch -0.6 0.6 Durables NonDefense -2.5 -1.0 3.4 Unfilled-Durables -0.5 -0.2 0.1 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total -0.1 unch 0.5 Durables -0.3 -0.3 1.5 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 0.2 1.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March Total unch 0.2 -0.1 Computers and related products 0.6 1.8 -2.3 Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 -0.1 2.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March New Orders 470.478 475.026 478.504 Ex-Transportation 398.843 398.403 398.712 Ex-Defense 459.405 464.474 466.136 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 164.751 169.616 173.241 Durables 227.564 232.569 236.671 Primary Metals 21.601 21.514 21.379 General Machinery 31.947 31.780 31.727 Computers/Electronics 24.911 24.685 25.519 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.092 10.382 10.684 Transport Equipment 71.635 76.623 79.792

NonDefense aircraft 9.807 15.147 16.956

Defense aircraft 4.023 4.296 4.999

Ships/boats 2.133 1.961 2.254 NonDurables 242.914 242.457 241.833 Computers and related products 2.037 2.207 2.294 Motor vehicles/parts 50.825 50.915 50.679 NonDefense Cap 73.473 79.256 81.074 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 67.799 68.051 68.512 Defense Cap 8.765 8.113 9.375 Durables Ex-Transport 155.929 155.946 156.879 Durables NonDefense 216.491 222.017 224.303 Unfilled-Durables 1194.624 1200.999 1203.506 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 482.071 482.323 482.432 Durables 239.157 239.866 240.599 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.100 69.177 69.068 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March Total 649.664 649.569 648.373 Computers and related products 3.954 3.932 3.864 Motor vehicles and parts 36.177 36.107 36.148 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April

1.35 1.35

Initial orders for May Durable Goods were released on June 23.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.