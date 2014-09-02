GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to end week higher, dollar slides after Fed
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path
Sept 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July'14/13 Total Spending 1.8 -0.9 8.2 Private Spending 1.4 -0.6 10.9
Residential 0.7 -0.4 8.0
Lodging 2.8 -5.3 16.2
Office -1.3 0.6 23.0
Commercial -2.5 1.6 8.6
Transportation -1.5 -4.0 0.8
Manufacturing 4.4 2.0 24.7 Public Spending 3.0 -1.8 2.1
Educational 1.6 -1.8 0.6
Highways/streets 6.9 -6.7 3.0
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
July June July'13 Total Spending 981.3 963.7 906.6 Private Spending 701.7 692.2 632.7
Residential 358.1 355.6 331.5
Lodging 15.0 14.6 12.9
Office 36.3 36.7 29.5
Commercial 52.1 53.5 48.0
Transportation 11.8 12.0 11.7
Manufacturing 58.1 55.6 46.6 Public Spending 279.6 271.5 274.0
Educational 63.5 62.5 63.1
Highways/streets 84.8 79.3 82.4
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
June May
Total Spending -1.8 0.8
Private Spending -1.0 0.4
Public Spending -4.0 1.6
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July construction spending +1.0 pct
