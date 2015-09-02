Sept 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 0.4 2.2 -1.1 Ex-Transportation -0.6 0.6 -0.1 Ex-Defense -0.2 2.2 -1.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 1.9 5.2 -2.9 Durables 2.2 4.1 -2.3 Primary Metals -2.2 -2.6 0.2 General Machinery 1.1 2.4 0.4 Computers/Electronics 2.1 0.9 0.5 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 1.7 1.3 -3.9 Transport Equipment 5.5 10.8 -6.3

NonDefense aircraft -6.1 69.9 -31.7

Defense aircraft -13.1 31.1 -9.8

Ships/boats 19.5 28.0 11.0 NonDurables -1.3 0.4 unch Computers and related products -1.7 10.4 -8.4 Motor vehicles/parts 4.6 0.9 -0.2 NonDefense Cap 1.0 10.7 -7.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 2.1 1.5 -0.8 Defense Cap 27.2 2.8 9.0 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 1.0 -0.3 Durables NonDefense 1.0 4.2 -2.5 Unfilled-Durables 0.2 unch -0.5 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total -0.2 0.6 -0.2 Durables 1.0 0.9 -0.4 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.6 1.0 -0.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: July June May Total -0.1 0.3 0.1 Computers and related products -3.3 1.4 1.6 Motor vehicles and parts -1.1 0.3 0.2 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 482.016 480.063 469.833 Ex-Transportation 398.020 400.478 398.026 Ex-Defense 468.196 469.062 458.983 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 176.612 173.252 164.728 Durables 241.700 236.611 227.279 Primary Metals 20.513 20.985 21.550 General Machinery 33.003 32.658 31.901 Computers/Electronics 25.548 25.026 24.813 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.283 10.107 9.975 Transport Equipment 83.996 79.585 71.807

NonDefense aircraft 16.502 17.568 10.343

Defense aircraft 4.414 5.081 3.876

Ships/boats 3.329 2.786 2.176 NonDurables 240.316 243.452 242.554 Computers and related products 2.194 2.232 2.021 Motor vehicles/parts 53.612 51.269 50.799 NonDefense Cap 82.352 81.504 73.608 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.007 68.540 67.530 Defense Cap 11.561 9.090 8.840 Durables Ex-Transport 157.704 157.026 155.472 Durables NonDefense 227.880 225.610 216.429 Unfilled-Durables 1197.993 1195.217 1194.695 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 483.594 484.363 481.347 Durables 243.278 240.911 238.793 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.980 69.585 68.901 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: July June May Total 651.190 651.751 649.972 Computers and related products 3.916 4.049 3.994 Motor vehicles and parts 35.902 36.294 36.192 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: July June

1.35 1.35

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July factory orders +0.9 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for July Durable Goods were released on Aug. 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.