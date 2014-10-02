DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Oct 2 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/27/14 287,000 294,750 N/A N/A
09/20/14 295,000-R 299,000-R 2,398,000 1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,443,000-R 1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000 1.8
08/30/14 304,000 303,250 2,492,000 1.9
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 2,478,000 1.9
08/16/14 299,000 301,000 2,528,000 1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000 1.9
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 20 from 293,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 20 from 298,500
Continued Claims: Sept. 13 from 2,439,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 297,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.438 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 227,110 SEPT 27 WEEK FROM 240,030 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,067,501 SEPT 20 WEEK FROM 2,115,939 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
