Oct 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June New Orders -10.1 10.5 1.5 Ex-Transportation -0.1 -0.7 1.4 Ex-Defense -10.3 11.3 1.5 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -22.6 28.7 4.0 Durables -18.4 22.5 2.7 Primary Metals -1.3 -0.4 2.0 General Machinery 0.9 -1.4 5.0 Computers/Electronics 1.5 -0.8 3.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 2.0 -3.0 5.8 Transport Equipment -42.2 73.3 2.2

NonDefense aircraft -74.3 315.6 11.2

Defense aircraft 0.2 -32.7 9.5

Ships/boats -2.2 104.2 -39.0 NonDurables -0.4 -0.8 0.4 Computers and related products -8.6 -7.7 -1.2 Motor vehicles/parts -6.5 10.0 -1.2 NonDefense Cap -36.4 60.9 5.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.4 -0.1 5.4 Defense Cap 5.4 -17.9 4.0 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -0.6 3.0 Durables NonDefense -19.2 24.9 2.7 Unfilled-Durables 0.6 5.3 1.0 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total -1.0 1.4 0.8 Durables -1.6 3.7 1.2 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.1 2.0 1.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Aug July June Total 0.1 unch 0.2 Computers and related products -0.8 2.3 0.3 Motor vehicles and parts 0.7 0.3 1.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Aug July June New Orders 502.007 558.155 505.210 Ex-Transportation 425.474 425.784 428.809 Ex-Defense 491.203 547.735 492.109 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 180.488 233.140 181.134 Durables 244.759 299.862 244.841 Primary Metals 27.546 27.896 27.996 General Machinery 38.132 37.780 38.323 Computers/Electronics 22.845 22.504 22.688 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.800 10.590 10.918 Transport Equipment 76.533 132.371 76.401

NonDefense aircraft 17.961 69.976 16.836

Defense aircraft 4.003 3.994 5.931

Ships/boats 2.391 2.444 1.197 NonDurables 257.248 258.293 260.369 Computers and related products 2.234 2.443 2.646 Motor vehicles/parts 47.611 50.904 46.296 NonDefense Cap 86.647 136.323 84.734 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 73.096 72.836 72.944 Defense Cap 8.758 8.312 10.122 Durables Ex-Transport 168.226 167.491 168.440 Durables NonDefense 233.955 289.442 231.740 Unfilled-Durables 1164.463 1157.460 1099.238 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 503.106 508.108 501.319 Durables 245.858 249.815 240.950 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.372 70.307 68.937 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Aug July June Total 653.917 653.068 652.952 Computers and related products 4.664 4.702 4.598 Motor vehicles and parts 26.856 26.667 26.590

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Aug July June

Factory Orders N/A 10.5 1.5

Durable Goods -18.2 22.5 2.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug factory orders -9.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for July durable goods were issued on Aug 26.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.