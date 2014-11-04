Nov 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July New Orders -0.6 -10.0 10.5 Ex-Transportation unch unch -0.7 Ex-Defense -0.6 -10.3 11.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -1.7 -22.3 28.7 Durables -1.1 -18.3 22.5 Primary Metals 2.5 0.3 -0.4 General Machinery -2.6 1.2 -1.4 Computers/Electronics -2.3 1.7 -0.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.0 3.1 -3.0 Transport Equipment -3.5 -42.4 73.3

NonDefense aircraft -16.1 -74.0 315.6

Defense aircraft -7.8 -4.7 -32.7

Ships/boats -6.0 -5.3 104.2 NonDurables unch -0.4 -0.8 Computers and related products -2.4 -11.7 -7.7 Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 -6.5 10.0 NonDefense Cap -5.2 -36.4 60.9 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -1.6 0.4 -0.1 Defense Cap 7.4 4.9 -17.9 Durables Ex-Transport -0.1 0.7 -0.6 Durables NonDefense -1.4 -19.0 24.9 Unfilled-Durables 0.3 0.6 5.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.1 -1.1 1.4 Durables 0.3 -1.7 3.7 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.3 0.2 2.0 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July Total 0.2 0.1 unch Computers and related products 0.9 -0.9 2.3 Motor vehicles and parts 1.4 1.1 0.3 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July New Orders 499.395 502.159 558.155 Ex-Transportation 425.794 425.868 425.784 Ex-Defense 488.417 491.570 547.735 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 177.987 181.084 233.140 Durables 242.184 245.001 299.862 Primary Metals 28.667 27.972 27.896 General Machinery 37.220 38.226 37.780 Computers/Electronics 22.364 22.894 22.504 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 11.243 10.913 10.590 Transport Equipment 73.601 76.291 132.371

NonDefense aircraft 15.264 18.192 69.976

Defense aircraft 3.509 3.806 3.994

Ships/boats 2.176 2.314 2.444 NonDurables 257.211 257.158 258.293 Computers and related products 2.104 2.156 2.443 Motor vehicles/parts 47.700 47.581 50.904 NonDefense Cap 82.117 86.659 136.323 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 71.956 73.112 72.836 Defense Cap 9.368 8.720 8.312 Durables Ex-Transport 168.583 168.710 167.491 Durables NonDefense 231.206 234.412 289.442 Unfilled-Durables 1168.658 1164.929 1157.460 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 503.424 502.690 508.108 Durables 246.213 245.532 249.815 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 70.629 70.450 70.307 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July Total 655.190 653.641 653.068 Computers and related products 4.702 4.659 4.702 Motor vehicles and parts 27.325 26.953 26.667 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug

1.30 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Sept Aug July

Factory Orders N/A -10.1 10.5

Durable Goods -1.3 -18.3 22.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. factory orders -0.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on Oct. 28.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.