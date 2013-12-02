BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct'13/12 Total Spending 0.8 -0.3 5.3 Private Spending -0.5 0.4 6.6
Residential -0.6 1.7 17.8
Lodging 1.2 2.3 18.6
Office 1.2 -1.5 1.0
Commercial 2.8 1.9 6.6
Transportation 2.2 0.3 3.4
Manufacturing 1.3 -4.8 3.3 Public Spending 3.9 -1.9 2.3
Educational 8.5 -6.7 -3.7
Highways/streets 0.6 -1.0 9.2
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Oct Sept Oct'12 Total Spending 908.4 901.2 863.1 Private Spending 625.7 629.0 586.8
Residential 326.9 328.7 277.4
Lodging 14.5 14.4 12.3
Office 30.6 30.3 30.3
Commercial 48.3 46.9 45.3
Transportation 13.0 12.7 12.6
Manufacturing 48.7 48.1 47.1 Public Spending 282.7 272.2 276.3
Educational 64.0 59.0 66.5
Highways/streets 83.3 82.8 76.3
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct construction spending: +0.4 pct
NOTE:
The October report includes September data. The September report was delayed from Nov. 1 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates