US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Oct Sept Oct'14/13 Total Spending 1.1 -0.1 3.3 Private Spending 0.6 0.5 4.0
Residential 1.3 0.8 1.9
Lodging 3.7 4.6 15.8
Office 0.8 2.7 20.9
Commercial -2.6 2.8 9.3
Transportation 2.5 0.4 8.1
Manufacturing 3.4 -0.9 23.0 Public Spending 2.3 -1.6 1.5
Educational 2.2 0.4 6.1
Highways/streets 1.1 -3.4 -0.1
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Oct Sept Oct'13 Total Spending 971.0 960.3 939.9 Private Spending 692.4 688.0 665.5
Residential 353.8 349.1 347.3
Lodging 16.8 16.2 14.5
Office 38.6 38.3 32.0
Commercial 56.1 57.6 51.3
Transportation 11.7 11.4 10.8
Manufacturing 57.4 55.5 46.7 Public Spending 278.6 272.3 274.4
Educational 64.5 63.1 60.8
Highways/streets 82.0 81.1 82.1
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Sept Aug
Total Spending -0.4 -0.5
Private Spending -0.1 -0.3
Public Spending -1.3 -1.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. construction spending +0.6 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi