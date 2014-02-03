BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
Feb 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec'13/12 Total Spending 0.1 0.8 5.3 Private Spending 1.0 1.7 8.0
Residential 2.6 1.1 18.3
Lodging 0.4 2.8 32.7
Office 1.2 3.4 15.4
Commercial -1.0 5.7 22.7
Transportation -1.5 4.9 24.3
Manufacturing -5.1 1.8 -1.3 Public Spending -2.3 -1.4 -0.7
Educational -7.2 0.1 -10.8
Highways/streets 1.8 0.3 11.3
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Dec Nov Dec'12 Total Spending 930.5 929.9 883.6 Private Spending 663.9 657.1 615.0
Residential 352.6 343.8 298.2
Lodging 16.3 16.3 12.3
Office 34.1 33.7 29.6
Commercial 52.6 53.2 42.9
Transportation 13.4 13.6 10.8
Manufacturing 48.9 51.5 49.5 Public Spending 266.6 272.8 268.5
Educational 58.2 62.7 65.2
Highways/streets 84.0 82.5 75.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Nov Oct
Total Spending 1.0 0.9
Private Spending 2.2 unch
Public Spending -1.8 3.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec construction spending +0.2 pct
* Lumena Pharmaceuticals Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $75 million on April 2, 2014 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n92leH)
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.