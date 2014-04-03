April 3 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Balance -42.30 -39.28 -81.58 -43.26 -85.40
Exports 190.43 192.46 382.89 186.88 373.67
Imports 232.73 231.74 464.47 230.14 459.06
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Feb Jan Feb14/13
Exports -1.1 0.6 1.9
Imports 0.4 0.6 1.1
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Goods -61.73 -59.50 -121.23 -62.13 -123.35
Services 19.43 20.22 39.65 18.87 37.95
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Goods 131.72 133.75 265.47 131.20 262.00
Services 58.72 58.71 117.43 55.68 111.67
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Goods 193.45 193.25 386.70 193.33 385.35
Services 39.29 38.49 77.77 36.81 73.71
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Balance -59.91 -58.58 -118.50 -60.23 -120.49
Petroleum -19.95 -19.34 -39.28 -21.65 -45.97
Nonpetrol -39.97 -39.25 -79.21 -38.58 -74.52
Net Adjusts. -1.82 -0.92 -2.74 -1.90 -2.86
Exports 130.67 132.33 263.00 130.72 260.36
Imports 190.58 190.91 381.50 190.95 380.84
Petroleum 31.03 31.68 62.71 32.20 66.21
Nonpetrol 159.55 159.23 318.78 158.75 314.64
Net Adjusts. 2.87 2.34 5.21 2.38 4.51
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Capital Goods 43,735 44,629 88,364 43,388 87,679
Autos/Parts 12,231 12,135 24,366 12,406 24,460
Civ.Aircraft 3,431 4,337 7,768 N/A 7,706
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Capital Goods 46,614 47,772 94,386 46,212 92,205
Autos/Parts 25,886 24,882 50,768 24,940 48,554
Civ.Aircraft 1,270 958 2,228 N/A 1,667
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Jan-Feb13
Agricultural 13,086 14,205 27,291 25,514
Manufacturing 89,857 92,888 182,745 183,780
Advanced Tech. 24,338 25,311 49,649 47,009
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Jan-Feb13
Agricultural 8,249 8,885 17,133 17,249
Manufacturing 137,131 147,174 284,306 284,120
Advanced Tech. 27,576 30,004 57,581 59,109
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
February
Canada 3.7
Mexico -4.2
EU -2.5
China -4.6
Japan -3.9
South/Central
America -13.2
Brazil -6.8
OPEC -2.8
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -4.9
Mexico 1.9
EU -0.9
China -19.5
Japan -2.6
South/Central
America -4.4
Brazil -8.1
OPEC -11.0
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb14 Feb13 Jan-Feb13
Canada -1,914 -4,049 -5,963 -2,523 -7,343
Mexico -3,972 -2,756 -6,729 -4,255 -7,855
EU -9,083 -8,807 -17,891 -8,770 -17,434
China -20,862 -27,840 -48,701 -23,412 -51,200
Japan -5,261 -5,324 -10,585 -5,930 -12,022
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 2,545 2,155 4,699 2,864 2,926
South Korea -1,035 -1,883 -2,918 -1,223 -3,303
Taiwan -632 -1,456 -2,087 -154 -1,407
South/Central
America 1,279 2,752 4,031 2,713 3,796
Brazil 1,196 1,249 2,445 1,665 2,571
OPEC -5,741 -7,000 -12,741 -3,586 -9,985
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Feb Jan Feb13
264.5 311.6 261.0
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Feb Jan Feb13
25.19 29.07 25.84
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Feb Jan Feb13
91.53 90.21 95.96
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$38.5 bln U.S. Feb trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available