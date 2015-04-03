April 3 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change March Feb Jan
in Nonfarm Payrolls 126 264 201
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5 5.5 5.7
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
March Feb Jan
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.6 34.6
Manufacturing Hours 40.9 41.0 41.0
Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.86 24.79 24.76
Pct change 0.3 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
March Feb Jan
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.8 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.86 20.82 20.81
Pct change 0.2 0.0
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
March Feb Jan
Total Private 129 264 202
Goods-Producing -13 20 51
Construction -1 29 41
Manufacturing -1 2 17
Service-Providing 142 244 151
Wholesale Trade 5.8 9.6 12.3
Retail 25.9 32.3 35.4
Transp/warehousing 9.5 9.7 -13.1
Information 2 7 6
Financial activities 8 7 19
Professional/business 40 42 20
Temporary help svs 11.4 -7.5 -7.8
Leisure/hospitality 13 70 24
Government -3 0 -1
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
March Feb Jan
Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.3
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 UNCH
Total Private (index) 102.9 103.1 102.8
Manufacturing (index) 90.6 90.9 90.9
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
March Feb
Workforce -96 -178
Employed 34 96
Unemployed -130 -274
March Feb Jan
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.9 11.0 11.3
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,563 2,709 2,800
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:
Nonfarm payrolls +245,000
Private payrolls: +237,000
Factory payrolls: +10,000
Jobless rate: 5.5 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.