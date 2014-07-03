July 3 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 288 224 217 304 282

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.1 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.3

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 41.1 41.1 41.1 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.45 24.39 24.38 24.33 24.33

Pct change 0.2 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.58 20.54 20.54 20.50 20.51

Pct change 0.2 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

June May (Prev) April (Prev)

Total Private 262 224 216 278 270

Goods-Producing 26 22 18 50 46

Construction 6 9 6 36 34

Manufacturing 16 11 10 9 4

Service-Providing 236 202 198 228 224

Wholesale Trade 15.1 9.0 9.9 15.9 16.2

Retail 40.2 10.5 12.5 43.0 43.1

Transp/warehousing 16.6 18.8 16.4 12.0 12.1

Information 9 -12 -5 1 1

Financial activities 17 8 3 9 6

Professional/business 67 58 55 72 71

Temporary help svs 10.1 15.5 14.3 15.1 16.0

Leisure/hospitality 39 45 39 32 24

Government 26 0 1 26 12

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

June May April

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 0.6

Total Private (index) 100.8 100.6 100.4

Manufacturing (index) 89.6 89.5 89.0

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

June May April Workforce 81 192 -806 Employed 407 145 -73 Unemployed -325 46 -733

June May April

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.1 12.2 12.3

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,081 3,374 3,452

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for June:

Nonfarm payrolls +212,000

Private payrolls: +210,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 6.3 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.