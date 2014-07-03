July 3 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Balance -44.39 -47.04 -218.24 -44.83 -206.20
Exports 195.46 193.51 962.95 187.21 937.38
Imports 239.85 240.54 1,181.19 232.04 1,143.58
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
May April May14/13
Exports 1.0 -0.1 4.4
Imports -0.3 1.1 3.4
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Goods -63.29 -65.67 -311.28 -63.35 -299.67
Services 18.90 18.63 93.03 18.52 93.47
EXPORTS May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Goods 136.69 135.05 671.42 130.32 654.25
Services 58.77 58.46 291.53 56.89 283.13
IMPORTS May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Goods 199.98 200.72 982.69 193.67 953.92
Services 39.87 39.83 198.50 38.37 189.66
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Balance -62.19 -64.67 -305.02 -62.29 -294.53
Petroleum -15.21 -18.05 -90.68 -21.00 -107.77
Nonpetrol -46.98 -46.63 -214.34 -41.30 -186.77
Net Adjusts. -1.10 -0.99 -6.25 -1.06 -5.14
Exports 135.66 133.89 666.13 129.36 648.66
Imports 197.85 198.57 971.15 191.65 943.20
Petroleum 28.33 29.84 150.36 31.26 157.85
Nonpetrol 169.52 168.73 820.79 160.39 785.35
Net Adjusts. 2.13 2.15 11.54 2.02 10.72
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Capital Goods 45,639 45,808 225,897 44,876 219,926
Autos/Parts 13,494 12,717 63,481 12,978 62,604
Civ.Aircraft 4,583 5,046 22,420 N/A 20,524
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Capital Goods 49,656 48,631 240,238 45,695 227,951
Autos/Parts 28,499 27,166 132,945 26,097 124,609
Civ.Aircraft 1,381 1,382 6,837 N/A 5,188
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS May April Jan-May14 Jan-May13
Agricultural 11,783 12,112 64,820 58,146
Manufacturing 102,837 98,890 488,629 486,196
Advanced Tech. 27,616 26,982 133,551 126,484
IMPORTS May April Jan-May14 Jan-May13
Agricultural 9,732 10,398 47,313 45,675
Manufacturing 165,074 162,077 767,337 742,479
Advanced Tech. 35,200 35,348 161,310 157,417
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
May
Canada 3.4
Mexico 5.5
EU 3.9
China 2.2
Japan 2.1
South/Central
America 5.3
Brazil 8.4
OPEC 12.6
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 3.5
Mexico 3.4
EU -2.1
China 4.6
Japan -6.7
South/Central
America -5.2
Brazil 9.6
OPEC -12.7
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May14 May13 Jan-May13
Canada -2,798 -2,699 -13,970 -1,981 -13,793
Mexico -4,339 -4,593 -20,719 -5,253 -22,892
EU -12,341 -14,018 -55,756 -10,681 -50,668
China -28,770 -27,284 -125,159 -27,870 -121,238
Japan -5,108 -5,979 -27,613 -5,356 -30,947
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -267 87 6,022 427 5,511
South Korea -2,677 -2,283 -9,134 -2,421 -9,401
Taiwan -1,154 -1,290 -5,481 -1,220 -4,450
South/Central
America 3,167 1,686 12,200 538 7,457
Brazil 1,147 1,084 6,512 805 6,311
OPEC -4,163 -6,661 -28,758 -6,229 -27,612
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
May April May13
279.6 297.2 312.4
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
May April May13
27.96 29.30 30.91
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
May April May13
96.12 95.48 96.74
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$45.0 bln U.S. May trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available