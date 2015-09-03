Israel's Netafim hires Goldman Sachs to handle possible sale
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.
Sept 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/29/15 282,000 275,500 N/A N/A
08/22/15 270,000-R 272,250-R 2,257,000 1.7
08/15/15 277,000 271,500 2,266,000-R 1.7
08/08/15 273,000 266,000 2,256,000 1.7
08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000 1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000 1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000 1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000 1.6
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 22 from 271,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 22 from 272,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 15 from 2,269,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.250 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 230,493 AUG 29 WEEK FROM 226,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,105,180 AUG 22 WEEK FROM 2,163,706 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.
LONDON, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he had not been recalled to South Africa by his President, but "asked to come back home" and had been planning to do so anyway.