Oct 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 N/A
N/A
09/21/13 307,000-R 308,750-R 2,925,000
2.3
09/14/13 311,000-R 315,250-R 2,821,000-R
2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000
2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000
2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000
2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000
2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 21 from 305,000; Sept. 14 from
310,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 21 from 308,000; Sept. 14 from
315,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 14 from 2,823,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said six states and one territory reported a
decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000
in the week ended Sept. 21, the latest period for which data are
available. Among the largest decreases were:
California -3,754
Georgia -2,719
New York -2,376
South Carolina -1,516
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 313,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.810 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 252,092 SEPT 28
WEEK FROM 255,110 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,518,557 SEPT 21 WEEK
FROM 2,463,149 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available