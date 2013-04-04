April 4 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/30/13 385,000 354,250 N/A N/A

03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,063,000 2.4

03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,071,000-R 2.4

03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4

03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4

02/23/13 348,000 355,750 3,105,000 2.4

02/16/13 366,000 362,250 3,102,000 2.4

02/09/13 348,000 356,500 3,163,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: March 16 from 3,050,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 23, the latest period for which data are available:

California 8,712

Texas 2,736

Kansas 1,611

Arkansas 1,542

Pennsylvania 1,448

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 23, the latest period for which data are available:

Virginia -1,117

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.050 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 314,016 MARCH 30 WEEK FROM 315,612 PRIOR WEEK