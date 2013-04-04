April 4 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/30/13 385,000 354,250 N/A N/A
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,063,000 2.4
03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,071,000-R 2.4
03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4
03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4
02/23/13 348,000 355,750 3,105,000 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 362,250 3,102,000 2.4
02/09/13 348,000 356,500 3,163,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: March 16 from 3,050,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 23, the latest
period for which data are available:
California 8,712
Texas 2,736
Kansas 1,611
Arkansas 1,542
Pennsylvania 1,448
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 23, the latest period for
which data are available:
Virginia -1,117
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.050 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 314,016 MARCH 30 WEEK FROM 315,612
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,320,163 MARCH 23 WEEK FROM 3,402,554
PRIOR WEEK