April 4 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 192 197 175 144 129

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.6

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.3 34.2 34.4 34.3

Manufacturing Hours 41.1 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.5 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.30 24.31 24.31 24.22 24.22

Pct change 0.0 0.4

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.4 33.3 33.6 33.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.47 20.49 20.50 20.39 20.41

Pct change -0.1 0.5

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Total Private 192 188 162 166 145

Goods-Producing 25 40 22 65 61

Construction 19 18 15 51 50

Manufacturing -1 19 6 8 6

Service-Providing 167 148 140 101 84

Wholesale Trade 7.1 14.5 14.8 18.3 20.5

Retail 21.3 -1.9 -4.1 -21.5 -22.6

Transp/warehousing 7.9 -5.4 -3.6 15.5 17.2

Information 2 -8 -16 -3 -8

Financial activities 1 9 9 -1 -2

Professional/business 57 81 79 49 42

Temporary help svs 28.5 27.6 24.4 7.6 2.1

Leisure/hospitality 29 29 25 25 22

Government 0 9 13 -22 -16

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

March Feb Jan

Total Private (pct change) 0.7 -0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.7 0.5

Total Private (index) 100.1 99.4 99.5

Manufacturing (index) 89.3 88.7 88.3

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

March Feb Jan Workforce 503 264 523 Employed 476 42 638 Unemployed 27 223 -115

March Feb Jan

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.7 12.6 12.7

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,739 3,849 3,646

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:

Nonfarm payrolls +200,000

Private payrolls: +195,000

Factory payrolls: +7,000

Jobless rate: 6.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.