METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
April 4 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 192 197 175 144 129
Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.6 6.6
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.3 34.2 34.4 34.3
Manufacturing Hours 41.1 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.5 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.30 24.31 24.31 24.22 24.22
Pct change 0.0 0.4
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.4 33.3 33.6 33.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.47 20.49 20.50 20.39 20.41
Pct change -0.1 0.5
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Total Private 192 188 162 166 145
Goods-Producing 25 40 22 65 61
Construction 19 18 15 51 50
Manufacturing -1 19 6 8 6
Service-Providing 167 148 140 101 84
Wholesale Trade 7.1 14.5 14.8 18.3 20.5
Retail 21.3 -1.9 -4.1 -21.5 -22.6
Transp/warehousing 7.9 -5.4 -3.6 15.5 17.2
Information 2 -8 -16 -3 -8
Financial activities 1 9 9 -1 -2
Professional/business 57 81 79 49 42
Temporary help svs 28.5 27.6 24.4 7.6 2.1
Leisure/hospitality 29 29 25 25 22
Government 0 9 13 -22 -16
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
March Feb Jan
Total Private (pct change) 0.7 -0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.7 0.5
Total Private (index) 100.1 99.4 99.5
Manufacturing (index) 89.3 88.7 88.3
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
March Feb Jan Workforce 503 264 523 Employed 476 42 638 Unemployed 27 223 -115
March Feb Jan
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.7 12.6 12.7
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,739 3,849 3,646
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:
Nonfarm payrolls +200,000
Private payrolls: +195,000
Factory payrolls: +7,000
Jobless rate: 6.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
* Government has pledged to tackle risks from sharp rise in debt
SINGAPORE, March 16 The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.