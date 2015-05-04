May 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
New Orders 2.1 -0.1 -0.7
Ex-Transportation unch 0.1 -2.3
Ex-Defense 1.3 0.1 -0.6
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.9 -2.0 3.4
Durables 4.4 -1.4 1.9
Primary Metals -0.8 -0.5 -1.5
General Machinery -1.4 -2.6 -0.2
Computers/Electronics 7.2 -0.5 0.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -0.9 3.2 -5.4
Transport Equipment 13.5 -1.7 8.9
NonDefense aircraft 30.6 -2.2 122.3
Defense aircraft 103.0 -32.9 -11.6
Ships/boats 7.6 16.0 -34.9
NonDurables -0.3 1.1 -3.2
Computers and related
products 10.9 0.7 7.6
Motor vehicles/parts 6.0 0.2 -2.4
NonDefense Cap 4.0 -2.0 8.5
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.1 -2.0 -0.3
Defense Cap 20.4 7.8 -6.3
Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 -1.3 -0.9
Durables NonDefense 2.9 -1.0 2.2
Unfilled-Durables 0.1 -0.5 -0.3
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total 0.5 0.4 -2.3
Durables 1.2 -0.2 -1.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.4 0.2 -0.6
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total -0.2 unch -0.4
Computers and related
products -2.7 -1.2 0.6
Motor vehicles and parts 2.2 2.1 1.4
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
New Orders 476.490 466.871 467.546
Ex-Transportation 396.116 396.044 395.501
Ex-Defense 464.150 458.341 457.926
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 174.508 166.411 169.887
Durables 241.228 230.992 234.272
Primary Metals 25.559 25.761 25.895
General Machinery 33.421 33.884 34.771
Computers/Electronics 23.611 22.034 22.140
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.469 10.567 10.244
Transport Equipment 80.374 70.827 72.045
NonDefense aircraft 16.314 12.488 12.764
Defense aircraft 4.696 2.313 3.448
Ships/boats 2.001 1.860 1.604
NonDurables 235.262 235.879 233.274
Computers and related
products 2.243 2.023 2.008
Motor vehicles/parts 51.238 48.324 48.251
NonDefense Cap 80.732 77.614 79.214
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.708 68.647 70.062
Defense Cap 9.745 8.096 7.509
Durables Ex-Transport 160.854 160.165 162.227
Durables NonDefense 228.888 222.462 224.652
Unfilled-Durables 1157.254 1156.211 1162.249
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total 482.197 479.921 477.790
Durables 246.935 244.042 244.516
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.681 69.932 69.789
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total 649.137 650.265 650.081
Computers and related
products 4.583 4.709 4.768
Motor vehicles and parts 29.260 28.642 28.042
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb
1.35 1.35
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Mar Feb Jan
Factory Orders N/A 0.2 -0.7
Durable Goods 4.0 -1.4 1.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March factory orders +2.0 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for March Durable Goods were issued on April
24.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.