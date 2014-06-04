June 4 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Balance -47.24 -44.18 -174.05 -40.42 -161.37 Exports 193.35 193.66 767.33 187.76 750.17 Imports 240.58 237.83 941.39 228.18 911.54

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

April March April14/13 Exports -0.2 2.9 3.0 Imports 1.2 3.1 5.4

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Goods -65.79 -62.52 -248.11 -58.76 -236.32 Services 18.55 18.34 74.05 18.34 74.95 EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Goods 135.11 135.72 534.79 131.33 523.93 Services 58.24 57.94 232.55 56.44 226.24 IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Goods 200.90 198.24 782.89 190.08 760.25 Services 39.69 39.60 158.49 38.10 151.29

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Balance -64.76 -61.26 -242.92 -57.64 -232.24

Petroleum -18.00 -19.03 -75.43 -20.74 -86.77

Nonpetrol -46.76 -42.23 -167.50 -36.90 -145.47

Net Adjusts. -1.03 -1.26 -5.18 -1.12 -4.08 Exports 133.96 134.43 530.54 130.32 519.31 Imports 198.72 195.69 773.46 187.96 751.55

Petroleum 29.83 30.49 122.02 30.59 126.59

Nonpetrol 168.90 165.20 651.44 157.37 624.96

Net Adjusts. 2.17 2.55 9.43 2.12 8.70

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Capital Goods 45,811 46,114 180,261 44,195 175,050 Autos/Parts 12,713 12,886 49,983 12,699 49,626 Civ.Aircraft 5,046 4,943 17,838 N/A 15,546 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Capital Goods 48,636 47,797 190,587 45,483 182,257 Autos/Parts 27,167 26,280 104,447 25,219 98,512 Civ.Aircraft 1,361 1,423 5,435 N/A 3,979 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Jan-Apr13 Agricultural 12,112 13,634 53,037 47,791 Manufacturing 98,890 104,157 385,791 384,702 Advanced Tech. 26,982 29,304 105,935 99,343 IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Jan-Apr13 Agricultural 10,398 10,050 37,581 36,294 Manufacturing 162,077 155,881 602,263 584,085 Advanced Tech. 35,348 33,181 126,109 123,290

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

April Canada -2.2 Mexico unch EU -4.9 China -16.7 Japan -11.6 South/Central America -6.4 Brazil -14.9 OPEC -1.5

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

April Canada -0.7 Mexico -1.9 EU 3.6 China 16.3 Japan -5.6 South/Central America 4.8 Brazil 7.9 OPEC 11.5 TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13 Canada -2,654 -2,278 -11,127 -2,258 -11,812 Mexico -4,593 -5,059 -16,381 -4,565 -17,639 EU -14,018 -11,506 -43,415 -12,296 -39,987 China -27,284 -20,404 -96,389 -24,188 -93,368 Japan -5,979 -5,942 -22,505 -6,924 -25,590 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 87 1,502 6,288 -388 5,083 South Korea -2,283 -1,256 -6,458 -2,392 -6,980 Taiwan -1,290 -949 -4,327 -1,182 -3,230 South/Central America 1,686 3,317 9,034 973 6,919 Brazil 1,084 1,837 5,365 1,209 5,505 OPEC -6,661 -5,193 -24,595 -6,647 -21,384 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

April March Apr13

297.2 289.7 297.5 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

April March Apr13

29.30 28.26 29.79 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

April March Apr13

95.48 93.91 97.74

FORECAST:

Wall Street economists surveyed by Reuters forecast:

$40.8 billion U.S. April trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available