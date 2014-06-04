June 4 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Balance -47.24 -44.18 -174.05 -40.42 -161.37
Exports 193.35 193.66 767.33 187.76 750.17
Imports 240.58 237.83 941.39 228.18 911.54
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
April March April14/13
Exports -0.2 2.9 3.0
Imports 1.2 3.1 5.4
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Goods -65.79 -62.52 -248.11 -58.76 -236.32
Services 18.55 18.34 74.05 18.34 74.95
EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Goods 135.11 135.72 534.79 131.33 523.93
Services 58.24 57.94 232.55 56.44 226.24
IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Goods 200.90 198.24 782.89 190.08 760.25
Services 39.69 39.60 158.49 38.10 151.29
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Balance -64.76 -61.26 -242.92 -57.64 -232.24
Petroleum -18.00 -19.03 -75.43 -20.74 -86.77
Nonpetrol -46.76 -42.23 -167.50 -36.90 -145.47
Net Adjusts. -1.03 -1.26 -5.18 -1.12 -4.08
Exports 133.96 134.43 530.54 130.32 519.31
Imports 198.72 195.69 773.46 187.96 751.55
Petroleum 29.83 30.49 122.02 30.59 126.59
Nonpetrol 168.90 165.20 651.44 157.37 624.96
Net Adjusts. 2.17 2.55 9.43 2.12 8.70
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Capital Goods 45,811 46,114 180,261 44,195 175,050
Autos/Parts 12,713 12,886 49,983 12,699 49,626
Civ.Aircraft 5,046 4,943 17,838 N/A 15,546
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Capital Goods 48,636 47,797 190,587 45,483 182,257
Autos/Parts 27,167 26,280 104,447 25,219 98,512
Civ.Aircraft 1,361 1,423 5,435 N/A 3,979
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Jan-Apr13
Agricultural 12,112 13,634 53,037 47,791
Manufacturing 98,890 104,157 385,791 384,702
Advanced Tech. 26,982 29,304 105,935 99,343
IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr14 Jan-Apr13
Agricultural 10,398 10,050 37,581 36,294
Manufacturing 162,077 155,881 602,263 584,085
Advanced Tech. 35,348 33,181 126,109 123,290
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
April
Canada -2.2
Mexico unch
EU -4.9
China -16.7
Japan -11.6
South/Central
America -6.4
Brazil -14.9
OPEC -1.5
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
April
Canada -0.7
Mexico -1.9
EU 3.6
China 16.3
Japan -5.6
South/Central
America 4.8
Brazil 7.9
OPEC 11.5
TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr14 Apr13 Jan-Apr13
Canada -2,654 -2,278 -11,127 -2,258 -11,812
Mexico -4,593 -5,059 -16,381 -4,565 -17,639
EU -14,018 -11,506 -43,415 -12,296 -39,987
China -27,284 -20,404 -96,389 -24,188 -93,368
Japan -5,979 -5,942 -22,505 -6,924 -25,590
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 87 1,502 6,288 -388 5,083
South Korea -2,283 -1,256 -6,458 -2,392 -6,980
Taiwan -1,290 -949 -4,327 -1,182 -3,230
South/Central
America 1,686 3,317 9,034 973 6,919
Brazil 1,084 1,837 5,365 1,209 5,505
OPEC -6,661 -5,193 -24,595 -6,647 -21,384
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
April March Apr13
297.2 289.7 297.5
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
April March Apr13
29.30 28.26 29.79
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
April March Apr13
95.48 93.91 97.74
FORECAST:
Wall Street economists surveyed by Reuters forecast:
$40.8 billion U.S. April trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to
a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available