Sept 4 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Balance -39.15 -34.54 -279.57 -43.45 -321.70
Exports 189.45 190.53 1,311.29 183.38 1,285.12
Imports 228.59 225.07 1,590.85 226.83 1,606.82
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
July June July13/12
Exports -0.6 2.2 3.3
Imports 1.6 -2.2 0.8
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Goods -58.58 -54.06 -413.69 -59.46 -439.56
Services 19.44 19.51 134.13 16.01 117.86
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Goods 132.71 133.81 918.16 130.28 909.70
Services 56.74 56.72 393.12 53.10 375.42
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Goods 191.29 187.87 1,331.86 189.74 1,349.26
Services 37.30 37.21 259.00 37.09 257.57
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Balance -57.46 -52.44 -404.37 -58.67 -432.58
Petroleum -18.75 -17.47 -143.07 -21.61 -179.77
Nonpetrol -38.71 -34.97 -261.30 -37.06 -252.81
Net Adjusts. -1.12 -1.62 -9.32 -0.79 -6.97
Exports 131.76 133.16 912.30 128.84 900.43
Imports 189.22 185.60 1,316.67 187.51 1,333.01
Petroleum 31.27 29.05 217.16 31.56 250.09
Nonpetrol 157.95 156.56 1,099.52 155.95 1,082.92
Net Adjusts. 2.07 2.26 15.18 2.23 16.25
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Capital Goods 44,616 46,222 310,380 43,981 306,899
Autos/Parts 12,441 12,620 87,506 12,396 85,867
Civ.Aircraft 4,841 5,211 30,515 N/A 24,875
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Capital Goods 45,484 45,761 318,698 45,583 320,866
Autos/Parts 26,494 25,687 176,147 25,966 173,101
Civ.Aircraft 1,175 1,145 7,247 N/A 5,340
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jan-Jul12
Agricultural 10,115 9,844 78,075 77,490
Manufacturing 96,507 102,275 685,026 674,272
Crude Oil
Advanced Tech. 26,315 29,377 182,279 173,968
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul13 Jan-Jul12
Agricultural 8,738 8,451 62,877 61,700
Manufacturing 158,590 148,689 1,049,236 1,040,452
Crude Oil
Advanced Tech. 34,616 32,742 224,509 224,365
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
July
Canada -7.0
Mexico 8.6
EU -7.5
China -4.9
Japan -8.9
South/Central
America 3.8
Brazil 14.2
OPEC -16.9
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -2.9
Mexico 3.9
EU 17.1
China 8.3
Japan 7.0
South/Central
America 15.1
Brazil 18.9
OPEC 3.4
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul13 Jul12 Jan-Jul12
Canada -2,764 -1,784 -18,412 -2,175 -18,823
Mexico -4,122 -4,793 -31,767 -4,986 -39,202
EU -13,935 -7,112 -71,647 -12,646 -64,693
China -30,083 -26,650 -177,789 -29,413 -174,409
Japan -6,814 -5,523 -43,262 -6,918 -45,940
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -103 1,833 7,479 -743 7,249
South Korea -2,153 -1,617 -13,210 -1,864 -9,148
Taiwan -1,526 -1,125 -7,122 -1,479 -8,194
South/Central
America 1,312 2,665 11,616 611 1,237
Brazil 1,689 1,573 9,580 813 4,454
OPEC -7,439 -5,758 -40,591 -8,365 -65,233
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
July June Jul12
327.2 291.4 337.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
July June Jul12
32.47 28.74 32.33
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
July June Jul12
97.07 96.93 93.71
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$38.7 bln U.S. July trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available