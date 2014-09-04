Sept 4 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Balance -40.55 -40.81 -295.33 -39.42 -282.17
Exports 198.02 196.20 1,358.47 189.90 1,317.65
Imports 238.57 237.01 1,653.80 229.32 1,599.82
July June July14/13
Exports 0.9 unch 4.3
Imports 0.7 -1.1 4.0
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Goods -60.19 -60.41 -431.69 -58.02 -412.66
Services 19.65 19.60 136.36 18.60 130.50
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Goods 138.57 136.82 946.92 132.83 920.42
Services 59.45 59.38 411.55 57.07 397.23
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Goods 198.77 197.23 1,378.61 190.85 1,333.09
Services 39.80 39.78 275.19 38.47 266.73
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Balance -59.21 -59.63 -423.92 -57.02 -405.12
Petroleum -14.47 -14.67 -119.79 -18.99 -144.69
Nonpetrol -44.74 -44.96 -304.13 -38.03 -260.43
Net Adjusts. -0.98 -0.78 -7.78 -1.00 -7.54
Exports 137.59 135.53 939.25 131.66 913.03
Imports 196.79 195.17 1,363.17 188.68 1,318.15
Petroleum 28.29 27.38 206.02 31.08 218.33
Nonpetrol 168.50 167.79 1,157.15 157.59 1,099.82
Net Adjusts. 1.97 2.07 15.45 2.17 14.93
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Capital Goods 46,097 45,670 317,668 44,570 310,124
Autos/Parts 15,314 13,655 92,447 12,518 87,771
Civ.Aircraft 5,083 5,096 32,602 N/A 30,102
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Capital Goods 49,110 49,449 338,763 45,625 319,582
Autos/Parts 28,855 27,485 189,327 26,082 176,289
Civ.Aircraft 1,111 1,356 9,287 N/A 7,519
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jan-Jul13
Agricultural 10,538 11,036 86,393 78,121
Manufacturing 99,241 102,537 690,407 684,844
Advanced Tech. 27,116 28,395 189,062 182,416
IMPORTS July June Jan-Jul14 Jan-Jul13
Agricultural 9,540 9,522 66,376 62,876
Manufacturing 166,568 162,643 1,096,547 1,049,772
Advanced Tech. 34,045 35,845 231,200 224,777
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
July
Canada -5.7
Mexico 3.4
EU -4.7
China -0.7
Japan -3.5
South/Central
America -1.5
Brazil 1.3
OPEC -3.4
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -3.8
Mexico 0.5
EU 2.3
China 1.9
Japan 5.4
South/Central
America 11.6
Brazil 15.4
OPEC 19.5
TRADE BALANCE July June Jan-Jul14 Jul13 Jan-Jul13
Canada -3,136 -2,718 -19,842 -2,555 -17,966
Mexico -4,350 -4,923 -29,993 -3,953 -31,785
EU -13,227 -11,226 -80,210 -13,938 -72,085
China -30,863 -30,058 -186,080 -30,082 -177,988
Japan -6,205 -5,418 -39,236 -6,809 -43,341
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -831 829 6,019 4 7,254
South Korea -2,480 -1,874 -13,489 -2,123 -13,171
Taiwan -1,268 -1,329 -8,078 -1,521 -7,123
South/Central
America 1,647 3,306 17,153 1,322 11,427
Brazil 544 904 7,961 1,703 9,560
OPEC -6,150 -3,860 -38,768 -7,515 -40,772
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
July June Jul13
294.0 267.2 326.0
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
July June Jul13
29.32 26.60 32.34
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
July June Jul13
97.81 96.41 97.07
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.2 bln U.S. July trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available