Sept 4 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 173 245 215 245 231

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.1 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.6 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.6

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 25.09 25.01 24.99 24.95 24.94

Pct change 0.3 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 21.07 21.02 21.01 20.98 20.98

Pct change 0.2 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Total Private 140 224 210 218 227

Goods-Producing -24 13 17 -3 -2

Construction 3 7 6 1 0

Manufacturing -17 12 15 1 2

Service-Providing 164 211 193 221 229

Wholesale Trade 7.8 6.4 6.3 3.1 3.2

Retail 11.2 32.4 35.9 36.2 36.5

Transp/warehousing 7.3 13.6 14.4 12.7 13.8

Information -7 2 2 3 4

Financial activities 19 21 17 21 17

Professional/business 33 39 40 68 69

Temporary help svs 10.7 -9.2 -8.9 19.9 16.5

Leisure/hospitality 33 30 30 19 24

Government 33 21 5 27 4

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Aug July June

Total Private (pct change) 0.4 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.3

Total Private (index) 104.0 103.6 103.4

Manufacturing (index) 90.5 90.6 90.3

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Aug July June Workforce -41 69 -432 Employed 196 101 -56 Unemployed -237 -33 -375

Aug July June

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.3 10.4 10.5

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,187 2,180 2,121

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Aug:

Nonfarm payrolls +220,000

Private payrolls: +215,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 5.2 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.