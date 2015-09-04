Sept 4 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 173 245 215 245 231
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.1 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.6 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.6
Overtime Hours 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 25.09 25.01 24.99 24.95 24.94
Pct change 0.3 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 21.07 21.02 21.01 20.98 20.98
Pct change 0.2 0.2
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)
Total Private 140 224 210 218 227
Goods-Producing -24 13 17 -3 -2
Construction 3 7 6 1 0
Manufacturing -17 12 15 1 2
Service-Providing 164 211 193 221 229
Wholesale Trade 7.8 6.4 6.3 3.1 3.2
Retail 11.2 32.4 35.9 36.2 36.5
Transp/warehousing 7.3 13.6 14.4 12.7 13.8
Information -7 2 2 3 4
Financial activities 19 21 17 21 17
Professional/business 33 39 40 68 69
Temporary help svs 10.7 -9.2 -8.9 19.9 16.5
Leisure/hospitality 33 30 30 19 24
Government 33 21 5 27 4
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Aug July June
Total Private (pct change) 0.4 0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.3
Total Private (index) 104.0 103.6 103.4
Manufacturing (index) 90.5 90.6 90.3
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Aug July June
Workforce -41 69 -432
Employed 196 101 -56
Unemployed -237 -33 -375
Aug July June
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.3 10.4 10.5
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,187 2,180 2,121
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Aug:
Nonfarm payrolls +220,000
Private payrolls: +215,000
Factory payrolls: +5,000
Jobless rate: 5.2 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.