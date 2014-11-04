Nov 4 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Balance -43.03 -39.99 -378.13 -42.26 -363.95 Exports 195.59 198.57 1,752.62 190.25 1,698.50 Imports 238.62 238.56 2,130.75 232.51 2,062.45

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Sept Aug Sept14/13 Exports -1.5 0.3 2.8 Imports unch 0.1 2.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Goods -62.67 -60.23 -554.20 -61.39 -532.58 Services 19.64 20.24 176.07 19.13 168.63 EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Goods 136.07 138.65 1,221.82 132.43 1,185.68 Services 59.51 59.92 530.80 57.82 512.82 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Goods 198.74 198.88 1,776.03 193.82 1,718.26 Services 39.87 39.68 354.73 38.70 344.19

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Balance -61.18 -58.59 -543.21 -60.42 -523.14

Petroleum -14.00 -13.13 -146.92 -19.63 -183.01

Nonpetrol -47.18 -45.46 -396.29 -40.78 -340.14

Net Adjusts. -1.49 -1.64 -11.00 -0.97 -9.44 Exports 135.37 138.21 1,213.01 131.28 1,175.84 Imports 196.55 196.80 1,756.22 191.70 1,698.98

Petroleum 26.37 27.26 259.67 31.42 280.69

Nonpetrol 170.17 169.54 1,496.55 160.28 1,418.29

Net Adjusts. 2.20 2.08 19.81 2.12 19.28

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Capital Goods 45,945 47,112 410,752 44,590 399,402 Autos/Parts 13,488 13,591 119,525 13,130 113,963 Civ.Aircraft 4,738 5,098 42,437 N/A 39,961 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Capital Goods 49,941 50,880 439,567 46,904 413,239 Autos/Parts 27,013 27,528 243,935 26,784 229,190 Civ.Aircraft 1,482 2,267 13,036 N/A 10,412 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Jan-Sep13 Agricultural 10,524 10,277 107,193 99,053 Manufacturing 98,756 103,849 893,011 883,264 Advanced Tech. 28,295 28,857 246,214 235,902 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Jan-Sep13 Agricultural 8,653 8,790 83,819 78,947 Manufacturing 167,913 162,948 1,427,408 1,361,140 Advanced Tech. 38,760 33,378 303,338 292,340

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

September Canada 1.0 Mexico -1.5 EU -6.5 China -3.2 Japan -14.7 South/Central America -6.9 Brazil -4.1 OPEC -1.0

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

September Canada 6.1 Mexico 0.4 EU -2.0 China 12.7 Japan -2.9 South/Central America -1.0 Brazil -6.6 OPEC 2.9 TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep14 Sep13 Jan-Sep13 Canada -3,947 -2,458 -26,110 -3,203 -23,525 Mexico -4,833 -4,429 -39,255 -5,217 -41,782 EU -11,795 -10,954 -102,959 -8,657 -90,080 China -35,564 -30,197 -251,841 -30,631 -238,433 Japan -5,340 -4,728 -49,305 -5,598 -55,288 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 650 796 7,466 582 9,798 South Korea -2,245 -1,785 -17,519 -2,085 -16,930 Taiwan -1,411 -1,251 -10,740 -1,416 -9,855 South/Central America 2,648 3,650 23,451 2,310 16,588 Brazil 986 955 9,901 1,012 12,288 OPEC -3,553 -3,171 -45,492 -5,698 -53,642 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Sept Aug Sep13

276.0 271.3 289.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Sept Aug Sep13

26.01 26.62 30.02 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Sept Aug Sep13

92.54 96.32 102.00

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$40.0 bln U.S. Sept. trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available