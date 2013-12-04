Dec 4 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Balance -40.64 -42.97 -402.13 -42.65 -449.93 Exports 192.67 189.31 1,883.81 182.66 1,836.68 Imports 233.31 232.28 2,285.94 225.30 2,286.61

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Oct Sept Oct13/12 Exports 1.8 -0.1 5.5 Imports 0.4 1.6 3.6

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Goods -60.22 -62.42 -594.05 -60.36 -619.43 Services 19.58 19.45 191.91 17.71 169.51 EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Goods 135.27 132.29 1,318.23 127.99 1,298.89 Services 57.41 57.02 565.58 54.67 537.79 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Goods 195.49 194.71 1,912.27 188.35 1,918.32 Services 37.82 37.57 373.67 36.96 368.29

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Balance -58.92 -61.66 -581.63 -59.36 -609.59

Petroleum -19.65 -19.88 -201.15 -24.22 -249.44

Nonpetrol -39.27 -41.78 -380.48 -35.14 -360.15

Net Adjusts. -1.30 -0.76 -12.42 -1.00 -9.84 Exports 134.47 130.99 1,309.09 126.70 1,285.66 Imports 193.39 192.65 1,890.72 186.07 1,895.25

Petroleum 32.17 31.70 311.74 34.71 350.59

Nonpetrol 161.22 160.95 1,578.97 151.35 1,544.65

Net Adjusts. 2.10 2.06 21.56 2.28 23.07

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Capital Goods 45,005 44,731 444,934 43,494 439,350 Autos/Parts 12,929 13,137 126,716 11,785 121,722 Civ.Aircraft 4,483 5,048 45,305 N/A 37,068 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Capital Goods 46,968 47,232 459,015 45,585 457,214 Autos/Parts 26,143 27,156 255,685 24,584 247,282 Civ.Aircraft 1,201 1,408 10,727 N/A 8,030 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Jan-Oct12 Agricultural 14,996 10,705 114,030 114,019 Manufacturing 103,426 96,959 986,528 968,380 Advanced Tech. 27,696 26,609 263,309 251,494 IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Jan-Oct12 Agricultural 8,705 7,833 87,621 86,392 Manufacturing 166,938 154,112 1,526,538 1,505,211 Advanced Tech. 37,525 34,749 329,382 325,567

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

October Canada 7.7 Mexico 17.5 EU 1.5 China 36.1 Japan -0.5 South/Central America 1.8 Brazil 5.5 OPEC 10.4

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 5.9 Mexico 8.6 EU 21.5 China 4.6 Japan 7.3 South/Central America -0.3 Brazil -17.1 OPEC 3.1 TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct13 Oct12 Jan-Oct12 Canada -2,977 -3,231 -27,018 -1,948 -24,820 Mexico -4,111 -5,277 -46,005 -4,350 -52,792 EU -14,272 -8,005 -103,692 -10,713 -94,854 China -28,862 -30,471 -267,012 -29,427 -261,613 Japan -6,377 -5,537 -61,564 -7,006 -64,536 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,302 1,043 11,633 -603 6,979 South Korea -1,708 -2,070 -18,665 -1,590 -13,647 Taiwan -1,024 -1,339 -10,829 -1,400 -12,323 South/Central America 2,685 2,358 19,596 2,568 6,243 Brazil 1,664 988 13,974 1,843 8,722 OPEC -5,576 -5,876 -59,327 -8,509 -89,054 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Oct Sept Oct12

306.4 289.9 322.7 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Oct Sept Oct12

30.99 30.03 33.15 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Oct Sept Oct12

99.96 102.00 99.76

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$40.0 bln U.S. Oct trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available