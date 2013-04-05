April 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 88 268 236 148 119

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.6 7.7 7.7 7.9 7.9

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.9 40.9 40.7 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.82 23.81 23.82 23.78 23.78

Pct change 0.0 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.6 33.6

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.03 20.04 20.04 19.98 19.99

Pct change 0.0 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)

Total Private 95 254 246 164 140

Goods-Producing 16 73 67 41 41

Construction 18 49 48 24 25

Manufacturing -3 19 14 14 12

Service-Providing 79 181 179 123 99

Wholesale Trade -1.0 4.7 5.9 13.7 15.5

Retail -24.1 14.6 23.7 22.4 29.0

Transp/warehousing -2.8 -1.7 -1.3 -22.2 -20.4

Information 5 19 20 4 1

Financial activities -2 8 7 7 6

Professional/business 51 80 73 46 16

Temporary help svs 20.3 23.4 16.0 11.6 -3.0

Leisure/hospitality 17 26 24 31 30

Government -7 14 -10 -16 -21

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

March Feb Jan

Total Private (pct change) 0.3 0.5

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 0.7

Total Private (index) 98.2 97.9 97.4

Manufacturing (index) 87.9 88.2 87.6

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

March Feb Jan Workforce -496 -130 143 Employed -206 170 17 Unemployed -290 -300 126

March Feb Jan

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.8 14.3 14.4

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,611 4,797 4,708

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:

Nonfarm payrolls +200,000

Private payrolls: +209,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 7.7 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.