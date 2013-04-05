BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
April 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 88 268 236 148 119
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.6 7.7 7.7 7.9 7.9
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.9 40.9 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.82 23.81 23.82 23.78 23.78
Pct change 0.0 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.6 33.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.03 20.04 20.04 19.98 19.99
Pct change 0.0 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
March Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Total Private 95 254 246 164 140
Goods-Producing 16 73 67 41 41
Construction 18 49 48 24 25
Manufacturing -3 19 14 14 12
Service-Providing 79 181 179 123 99
Wholesale Trade -1.0 4.7 5.9 13.7 15.5
Retail -24.1 14.6 23.7 22.4 29.0
Transp/warehousing -2.8 -1.7 -1.3 -22.2 -20.4
Information 5 19 20 4 1
Financial activities -2 8 7 7 6
Professional/business 51 80 73 46 16
Temporary help svs 20.3 23.4 16.0 11.6 -3.0
Leisure/hospitality 17 26 24 31 30
Government -7 14 -10 -16 -21
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
March Feb Jan
Total Private (pct change) 0.3 0.5
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 0.7
Total Private (index) 98.2 97.9 97.4
Manufacturing (index) 87.9 88.2 87.6
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
March Feb Jan Workforce -496 -130 143 Employed -206 170 17 Unemployed -290 -300 126
March Feb Jan
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.8 14.3 14.4
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,611 4,797 4,708
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for March:
Nonfarm payrolls +200,000
Private payrolls: +209,000
Factory payrolls: +10,000
Jobless rate: 7.7 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.