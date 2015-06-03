WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April as exports of services hit a record high and
imports fell.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said that the U.S.
trade gap shrunk to $40.9 billion, down from March's revised
deficit of $50.6 billion. The March deficit was previously
reported at $51.4 billion.
The 26.6 percent drop in the April trade deficit was the
largest decrease since early 2009.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit
falling to $44 billion.
Imports fell 3.3 percent to $230.8 billion as West Coast
ports, a key entry point for goods to and from Asia, cleared a
backlog created by a labor dispute that was settled earlier this
year.
Exports increased 1.0 percent to $189.9 billion in April. A
stronger U.S. dollar has in recent months made U.S. goods and
services less affordable abroad.
Exports of U.S. services swelled to $60.9 billion, the
highest ever recorded.
The politically-sensitive trade gap with China was $26.5
billion, down 15.2 percent from $31.2 billion in March.
Exports to China were down 5.8 percent to $9.3 billion,
while imports from that country slipped 13 percent to $35.8
billion.
The April petroleum deficit stood at $6.8 billion, the
lowest since March 2002.
Imports from South Korea were the highest ever recorded,
while imports from Britain reached their highest level since
July 2008. Exports to Canada, a key U.S. trading partner, fell,
while those to Mexico rose.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)
