FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
July 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 195 195 175 199 149
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.5
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.8 40.8 40.7 40.7
Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.3
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.01 23.91 23.89 23.89 23.88
Pct change 0.4 0.1
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.14 20.09 20.08 20.07 20.07
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
June May (Prev) April (Prev)
Total Private 202 207 178 188 157
Goods-Producing 8 0 -1 -17 -15
Construction 13 7 7 -7 -2
Manufacturing -6 -7 -8 -7 -9
Service-Providing 194 207 179 205 172
Wholesale Trade 11.3 8.3 7.9 3.8 3.9
Retail 37.1 26.9 27.7 22.4 19.9
Transp/warehousing -5.1 -6.8 -3.9 6.5 5.9
Information -5 1 3 -9 -7
Financial activities 17 6 4 14 9
Professional/business 53 65 57 69 60
Temporary help svs 9.5 23.6 25.6 20.8 26.4
Leisure/hospitality 75 69 43 60 39
Government -7 -12 -3 11 -8
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
June May April
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.2
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 0.2
Total Private (index) 98.6 98.4 98.2
Manufacturing (index) 88.0 87.9 87.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):
June May April Workforce 177 420 210 Employed 160 319 293 Unemployed 17 101 -83
June May April
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.3 13.8 13.9
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,328 4,357 4,353
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for June:
Nonfarm payrolls +165,000
Private payrolls: +175,000
Factory payrolls: unchanged
Jobless rate: 7.5 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.5 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target