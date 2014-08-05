WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 1.1 -0.6 0.8 Ex-Transportation 1.1 -0.2 0.6 Ex-Defense 1.0 unch unch Manufacturing with unfilled orders 2.7 -1.6 1.1 Durables 1.7 -0.9 0.9 Primary Metals 0.9 2.6 0.6 General Machinery 2.9 -1.0 -2.4 Computers/Electronics 2.9 -1.3 -1.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 5.5 -3.7 1.0 Transport Equipment 1.3 -2.6 1.8

NonDefense aircraft 8.4 -2.9 -7.4

Defense aircraft 11.0 17.3 15.0

Ships/boats -28.8 -63.7 55.6 NonDurables 0.6 -0.2 0.7 Computers and related products 0.2 13.4 5.1 Motor vehicles/parts -1.9 1.7 -0.6 NonDefense Cap 3.4 -2.3 -0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 3.3 -1.4 -1.1 Defense Cap 6.9 -24.0 38.3 Durables Ex-Transport 1.9 -0.1 0.4 Durables NonDefense 1.5 0.2 -0.8 Unfilled-Durables 1.0 0.7 0.9 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.5 -0.1 0.4 Durables 0.4 unch 0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.3 0.1 -0.3 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.3 0.8 0.5 Computers and related products -0.3 -2.1 -0.3 Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 -0.6 0.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 503.238 497.544 500.321 Ex-Transportation 427.499 422.796 423.598 Ex-Defense 489.836 484.789 484.948 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 178.896 174.172 177.010 Durables 242.370 238.337 240.481 Primary Metals 27.693 27.455 26.753 General Machinery 37.575 36.509 36.873 Computers/Electronics 22.486 21.849 22.136 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.884 10.320 10.713 Transport Equipment 75.739 74.748 76.723

NonDefense aircraft 16.411 15.141 15.594

Defense aircraft 6.012 5.418 4.619

Ships/boats 1.398 1.963 5.413 NonDurables 260.868 259.207 259.840 Computers and related products 2.683 2.677 2.361 Motor vehicles/parts 45.946 46.839 46.044 NonDefense Cap 83.398 80.658 82.569 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 71.500 69.237 70.221 Defense Cap 10.405 9.733 12.807 Durables Ex-Transport 167 164 164 Durables NonDefense 229 226 225 Unfilled-Durables 1098.512 1088.072 1080.702 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 499.828 497.309 497.946 Durables 238.960 238.102 238.106 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.108 68.280 68.225 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 653.775 651.939 646.456 Computers and related products 4.567 4.583 4.682 Motor vehicles and parts 26.587 26.312 26.460 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May

1.31 1.31

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

June May Apr

Factory Orders N/A -0.5 0.8

Durable Goods 0.7 -1.0 0.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June factory orders +0.6 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Initial orders for June durable goods were issued on July 25.

N/A - not available

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.