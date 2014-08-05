DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May April New Orders 1.1 -0.6 0.8 Ex-Transportation 1.1 -0.2 0.6 Ex-Defense 1.0 unch unch Manufacturing with unfilled orders 2.7 -1.6 1.1 Durables 1.7 -0.9 0.9 Primary Metals 0.9 2.6 0.6 General Machinery 2.9 -1.0 -2.4 Computers/Electronics 2.9 -1.3 -1.8 Electrical Equipment
Appliances 5.5 -3.7 1.0 Transport Equipment 1.3 -2.6 1.8
NonDefense aircraft 8.4 -2.9 -7.4
Defense aircraft 11.0 17.3 15.0
Ships/boats -28.8 -63.7 55.6 NonDurables 0.6 -0.2 0.7 Computers and related products 0.2 13.4 5.1 Motor vehicles/parts -1.9 1.7 -0.6 NonDefense Cap 3.4 -2.3 -0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 3.3 -1.4 -1.1 Defense Cap 6.9 -24.0 38.3 Durables Ex-Transport 1.9 -0.1 0.4 Durables NonDefense 1.5 0.2 -0.8 Unfilled-Durables 1.0 0.7 0.9 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.5 -0.1 0.4 Durables 0.4 unch 0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.3 0.1 -0.3 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May April Total 0.3 0.8 0.5 Computers and related products -0.3 -2.1 -0.3 Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 -0.6 0.4 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May April New Orders 503.238 497.544 500.321 Ex-Transportation 427.499 422.796 423.598 Ex-Defense 489.836 484.789 484.948 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 178.896 174.172 177.010 Durables 242.370 238.337 240.481 Primary Metals 27.693 27.455 26.753 General Machinery 37.575 36.509 36.873 Computers/Electronics 22.486 21.849 22.136 Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.884 10.320 10.713 Transport Equipment 75.739 74.748 76.723
NonDefense aircraft 16.411 15.141 15.594
Defense aircraft 6.012 5.418 4.619
Ships/boats 1.398 1.963 5.413 NonDurables 260.868 259.207 259.840 Computers and related products 2.683 2.677 2.361 Motor vehicles/parts 45.946 46.839 46.044 NonDefense Cap 83.398 80.658 82.569 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 71.500 69.237 70.221 Defense Cap 10.405 9.733 12.807 Durables Ex-Transport 167 164 164 Durables NonDefense 229 226 225 Unfilled-Durables 1098.512 1088.072 1080.702 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 499.828 497.309 497.946 Durables 238.960 238.102 238.106 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.108 68.280 68.225 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April Total 653.775 651.939 646.456 Computers and related products 4.567 4.583 4.682 Motor vehicles and parts 26.587 26.312 26.460 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May
1.31 1.31
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
June May Apr
Factory Orders N/A -0.5 0.8
Durable Goods 0.7 -1.0 0.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June factory orders +0.6 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for June durable goods were issued on July 25.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.