Aug 5 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Balance -43.84 -40.94 -255.74 -42.37 -254.13
Exports 188.58 188.71 1,131.62 195.58 1,165.01
Imports 232.41 229.65 1,387.35 237.95 1,419.14
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
June May June15/14
Exports -0.1 -0.7 -3.6
Imports 1.2 -0.5 -2.3
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Goods -63.50 -60.62 -373.42 -61.70 -372.42
Services 19.66 19.68 117.69 19.33 118.29
EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Goods 127.56 127.79 767.40 136.28 810.58
Services 61.02 60.93 364.22 59.30 354.43
IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Goods 191.06 188.40 1,140.82 197.98 1,183.00
Services 41.36 41.25 246.53 39.97 236.13
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Balance -62.64 -59.59 -367.93 -60.64 -365.83
Petroleum -7.29 -5.75 -45.70 -14.80 -104.13
Nonpetrol -55.35 -53.84 -322.23 -45.84 -261.70
Net Adjusts. -0.86 -1.03 -5.49 -1.06 -6.59
Exports 126.63 127.08 762.42 135.13 803.46
Imports 189.27 186.67 1,130.35 195.77 1,169.29
Petroleum 16.75 15.30 98.16 27.56 176.74
Nonpetrol 172.52 171.37 1,032.19 168.21 992.55
Net Adjusts. 1.79 1.73 10.47 2.21 13.72
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Capital Goods 44,114 44,884 271,849 45,601 272,137
Autos/Parts 12,702 12,639 74,762 13,500 77,757
Civ.Aircraft 4,968 4,886 31,578 N/A 28,000
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Capital Goods 49,057 50,373 302,265 49,459 289,840
Autos/Parts 29,758 29,426 171,504 27,461 160,726
Civ.Aircraft 1,910 1,504 9,128 N/A 8,002
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jan-Jun14
Agricultural 9,962 10,655 67,685 75,665
Manufacturing 97,518 95,950 563,963 591,193
Advanced Tech. 29,777 27,526 168,368 162,266
IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun15 Jan-Jun14
Agricultural 9,908 9,743 58,854 56,937
Manufacturing 170,232 162,499 957,004 930,468
Advanced Tech. 38,580 34,758 205,217 197,037
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
June
Canada -0.1
Mexico 4.3
EU -2.3
China 10.6
Japan -3.7
South/Central
America -3.7
Brazil 1.2
OPEC 8.4
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
June
Canada 12.8
Mexico 9.9
EU 4.0
China 4.9
Japan -2.7
South/Central
America 8.7
Brazil 20.6
OPEC 4.4
TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun15 Jun14 Jan-Jun14
Canada -2,461 648 -6,629 -2,452 -18,221
Mexico -6,107 -4,559 -27,832 -4,906 -25,524
EU -14,454 -12,493 -71,612 -11,249 -67,494
China -31,457 -30,452 -170,769 -30,128 -155,533
Japan -5,228 -5,316 -34,736 -5,634 -33,378
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 238 -722 -1,781 590 6,687
South Korea -2,487 -2,745 -14,654 -1,927 -10,994
Taiwan -786 -1,003 -7,843 -1,337 -6,847
South/Central
America 3,238 4,582 18,981 3,189 14,970
Brazil 406 805 3,668 782 7,177
OPEC 361 120 1,225 -3,776 -32,950
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
June May Jun14
287.1 265.1 267.2
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
June May Jun14
16.48 14.79 26.60
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
June May Jun14
53.76 50.76 96.41
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.8 bln U.S. June trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available