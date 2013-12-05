BRIEF-Neinor Homes says will proceed with an offering of its ordinary shares
* intends to apply for admission of the shares to listing the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges
Dec 5 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.
Q3'13 Q2'13 (Prev) 2012 From current production 1.8 3.3 3.3 7.0 Corporate income taxes -1.1 2.4 2.4 16.2 After Tax Profits 2.6 3.5 3.5 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for preliminary Q3:
U.S. Corporate Profits after tax +3.0 pct
NOTES:
The preliminary Q3 report was delayed from Nov. 26 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.
Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped but Asian shares were resilient on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of China's slower 2017 growth target.
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago