Dec 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug New Orders -0.9 1.8 -0.1 Ex-Transportation unch -0.1 -0.4 Ex-Defense -0.6 1.4 0.1 Manufacturing with unfilled orders -2.6 5.6 0.3 Durables -1.6 4.2 0.5 Primary Metals 1.0 3.3 0.1 General Machinery 0.7 -1.7 0.7 Computers/Electronics 0.6 5.0 -4.6 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.1 -0.3 -0.4 Transport Equipment -5.7 13.1 1.8

NonDefense aircraft -15.9 59.2 5.4

Defense aircraft -19.1 14.0 -12.0

Ships/boats -16.3 20.6 -0.8 NonDurables -0.2 -0.3 -0.6 Computers and related products -8.7 8.5 10.7 Motor vehicles/parts 1.8 unch 2.1 NonDefense Cap -3.4 7.0 -0.1 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.6 -1.2 1.0 Defense Cap -15.8 19.1 -3.3 Durables Ex-Transport 0.4 0.3 -0.1 Durables NonDefense -0.9 3.6 0.9 Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.9 0.1 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total 0.1 0.1 0.2 Durables 0.4 0.5 1.0 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.1 -0.1 1.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug Total 0.1 0.3 0.2 Computers and related products -0.1 -1.0 -1.9 Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 1.0 1.0 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug New Orders 486.948 491.343 482.672 Ex-Transportation 413.707 413.687 414.011 Ex-Defense 476.041 478.705 471.879 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 167.885 172.403 163.256 Durables 231.362 235.179 225.686 Primary Metals 26.623 26.358 25.525 General Machinery 34.596 34.340 34.940 Computers/Electronics 21.625 21.499 20.470 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.414 10.101 10.135 Transport Equipment 73.241 77.656 68.661

NonDefense aircraft 16.040 19.070 11.980

Defense aircraft 4.107 5.078 4.456

Ships/boats 1.960 2.342 1.942 NonDurables 255.586 256.164 256.986 Computers and related products 2.232 2.445 2.253 Motor vehicles/parts 46.756 45.914 45.911 NonDefense Cap 78.392 81.178 75.867 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 66.745 67.169 67.959 Defense Cap 8.694 10.322 8.669 Durables Ex-Transport 158.121 157.523 157.025 Durables NonDefense 220.455 222.541 214.893 Unfilled-Durables 1046.192 1042.079 1032.915 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 489.296 489.018 488.582 Durables 233.710 232.854 231.596 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.668 65.735 65.818 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug Total 633.453 633.037 631.323 Computers and related products 4.445 4.449 4.495 Motor vehicles and parts 25.526 25.463 25.208 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Oct Sept

Factory Orders N/A 1.7 -0.1

Durable Goods -2.0 4.1 0.5

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. factory orders -1.0 pct

N/A - not available

Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov. 27.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.