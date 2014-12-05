Dec 5 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Balance -43.43 -43.60 -423.52 -39.08 -403.03
Exports 197.54 195.23 1,950.30 193.97 1,892.47
Imports 240.97 238.84 2,373.82 233.05 2,295.50
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Oct Sept Oct14/13
Exports 1.2 -1.8 1.8
Imports 0.9 unch 3.4
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Goods -62.67 -62.70 -616.39 -57.74 -590.32
Services 19.24 19.10 192.87 18.66 187.29
EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Goods 138.05 136.04 1,360.43 136.14 1,321.82
Services 59.49 59.19 589.87 57.83 570.65
IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Goods 200.72 198.74 1,976.82 193.88 1,912.14
Services 40.25 40.10 397.00 39.17 383.36
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Balance -61.40 -61.31 -604.73 -56.48 -579.63
Petroleum -15.24 -14.02 -162.17 -18.58 -201.58
Nonpetrol -46.16 -47.29 -442.56 -37.91 -378.04
Net Adjusts. -1.28 -1.39 -11.66 -1.26 -10.70
Exports 137.23 135.29 1,350.17 135.22 1,311.05
Imports 198.63 196.60 1,954.90 191.70 1,890.68
Petroleum 26.22 26.37 285.88 31.28 311.97
Nonpetrol 172.41 170.24 1,669.02 160.42 1,578.71
Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.14 21.92 2.19 21.46
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Capital Goods 47,680 45,943 458,431 45,076 444,479
Autos/Parts 13,651 13,488 133,176 13,017 126,980
Civ.Aircraft 5,703 4,738 48,141 N/A 44,516
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Capital Goods 51,029 49,916 490,571 46,879 460,119
Autos/Parts 28,286 26,981 272,188 26,243 255,433
Civ.Aircraft 1,208 1,469 14,231 N/A 11,502
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Jan-Oct13
Agricultural 14,453 10,524 121,646 114,215
Manufacturing 105,369 98,756 998,381 987,079
Advanced Tech. 30,375 28,295 276,589 263,598
IMPORTS Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Jan-Oct13
Agricultural 9,654 8,653 93,473 87,628
Manufacturing 176,587 167,913 1,603,995 1,527,355
Advanced Tech. 39,528 38,760 342,866 329,656
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
October
Canada 4.8
Mexico 11.2
EU 8.5
China 36.1
Japan 4.0
South/Central
America 3.4
Brazil 8.2
OPEC 6.7
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -0.1
Mexico 10.3
EU 8.3
China 0.8
Japan 12.3
South/Central
America 0.6
Brazil 6.6
OPEC -11.9
TRADE BALANCE Oct Sept Jan-Oct14 Oct13 Jan-Oct13
Canada -2,651 -3,972 -28,786 -2,503 -26,028
Mexico -5,155 -4,833 -44,410 -4,214 -45,995
EU -12,740 -11,795 -115,699 -13,755 -103,835
China -32,554 -35,564 -284,395 -28,743 -267,177
Japan -6,447 -5,340 -55,752 -6,412 -61,700
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 1,250 650 8,716 1,682 11,480
South Korea -2,515 -2,245 -20,034 -1,672 -18,602
Taiwan -1,142 -1,411 -11,883 -1,053 -10,909
South/Central
America 3,092 2,648 26,543 2,635 19,223
Brazil 1,108 986 11,010 1,669 13,958
OPEC -1,761 -3,553 -47,253 -5,563 -59,205
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Oct Sept Oct13
279.1 276.0 306.1
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Oct Sept Oct13
25.09 26.01 30.96
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Oct Sept Oct13
88.47 92.54 99.96
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$41.4 bln U.S. Oct. trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available