Jan 6 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders -0.7 -0.7 -0.5
Ex-Transportation -0.6 -1.5 unch
Ex-Defense -0.4 -1.2 -0.6
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -1.0 0.5 -1.4
Durables -0.9 0.3 -0.7
Primary Metals -1.7 -2.0 2.5
General Machinery 0.5 -2.1 -3.0
Computers/Electronics -1.7 unch -2.0
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -0.8 -4.3 3.4
Transport Equipment -1.3 3.5 -3.1
NonDefense aircraft 0.3 0.8 -16.0
Defense aircraft -7.4 44.1 -3.2
Ships/boats -7.8 9.6 -6.2
NonDurables -0.5 -1.6 -0.2
Computers and related
products -0.4 -3.3 -1.9
Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 0.7 -0.2
NonDefense Cap 0.1 unch -4.8
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.5 -1.8 -1.1
Defense Cap -8.2 10.0 7.9
Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 -1.2 0.3
Durables NonDefense -0.3 -0.7 -1.0
Unfilled-Durables 0.4 0.5 0.4
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total -0.6 -0.9 0.1
Durables -0.6 -0.1 0.3
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.2 -0.9 0.7
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total 0.1 0.1 0.2
Computers and related
products -1.0 -0.9 1.1
Motor vehicles and parts 0.3 0.5 1.0
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 492.736 496.278 499.866
Ex-Transportation 417.192 419.717 425.904
Ex-Defense 480.765 482.834 488.675
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 177.533 179.389 178.494
Durables 241.556 243.821 243.200
Primary Metals 27.631 28.099 28.681
General Machinery 36.494 36.304 37.086
Computers/Electronics 22.039 22.429 22.425
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.719 10.800 11.285
Transport Equipment 75.544 76.561 73.962
NonDefense aircraft 15.450 15.399 15.282
Defense aircraft 4.917 5.312 3.686
Ships/boats 2.194 2.379 2.171
NonDurables 251.180 252.457 256.666
Computers and related
products 2.036 2.045 2.115
Motor vehicles/parts 47.894 47.816 47.504
NonDefense Cap 82.532 82.432 82.464
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.630 70.997 72.335
Defense Cap 9.503 10.350 9.411
Durables Ex-Transport 166012 167260 169238
Durables NonDefense 229585 230377 232009
Unfilled-Durables 1179.084 1174.608 1169.273
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total 495.652 498.489 503.045
Durables 244.472 246.032 246.379
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 70.151 70.289 70.913
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total 656.307 655.567 655.092
Computers and related
products 4.621 4.669 4.711
Motor vehicles and parts 27.439 27.360 27.228
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Nov Oct
1.32 1.32
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Nov Oct Sept
Factory Orders N/A -0.7 -0.5
Durable Goods -0.7 0.3 -0.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. factory orders -0.5 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov.
26.
N/A - not available
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.