March 6 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders -0.7 -2.0 1.5
Ex-Transportation 0.2 -0.1 0.3
Ex-Defense -1.0 -1.5 1.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -0.5 -5.6 2.4
Durables -1.0 -5.3 2.7
Primary Metals -1.2 -2.3 -0.7
General Machinery -0.7 3.0 3.2
Computers/Electronics 3.7 -8.7 0.8
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -2.2 5.6 -3.9
Transport Equipment -5.7 -12.1 8.1
NonDefense aircraft -20.2 -22.3 21.1
Defense aircraft 14.2 -22.6 14.0
Ships/boats -26.4 -18.6 10.7
NonDurables -0.4 1.0 0.4
Computers and related
products -7.3 3.2 5.9
Motor vehicles/parts -2.0 -6.6 2.2
NonDefense Cap -4.1 -6.3 8.2
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.5 -1.6 3.0
Defense Cap 21.4 -30.7 -0.2
Durables Ex-Transport 1.1 -1.8 0.2
Durables NonDefense -1.7 -4.3 2.9
Unfilled-Durables unch 0.2 0.9
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total -0.3 -0.3 0.8
Durables -0.3 -1.7 1.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -1.0 0.6 2.4
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Jan Dec Nov
Total 0.2 0.5 0.1
Computers and related
products -2.0 3.1 2.5
Motor vehicles and parts 2.1 0.2 -1.0
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
New Orders 483.047 486.308 496.380
Ex-Transportation 415.888 415.096 415.389
Ex-Defense 474.026 478.736 485.964
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 163.464 164.240 174.061
Durables 224.989 227.318 239.981
Primary Metals 25.699 25.998 26.604
General Machinery 36.581 36.841 35.777
Computers/Electronics 21.027 20.285 22.206
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.505 10.743 10.171
Transport Equipment 67.159 71.212 80.991
NonDefense aircraft 13.555 16.987 21.869
Defense aircraft 3.670 3.213 4.149
Ships/boats 1.290 1.752 2.152
NonDurables 258.058 258.990 256.399
Computers and related
products 2.270 2.448 2.372
Motor vehicles/parts 43.990 44.895 48.046
NonDefense Cap 78.297 81.647 87.158
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.743 67.749 68.821
Defense Cap 7.242 5.966 8.607
Durables Ex-Transport 157.830 156.106 158.990
Durables NonDefense 215.968 219.746 229.565
Unfilled-Durables 1059.856 1059.524 1057.827
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total 490.670 492.345 493.874
Durables 232.612 233.355 237.475
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 66.809 67.505 67.135
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Jan Dec Nov
Total 637.704 636.528 633.667
Computers and related
products 4.627 4.720 4.579
Motor vehicles and parts 25.750 25.227 25.187
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Jan Dec
1.30 1.29
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Jan Dec Nov
Factory Orders N/A -1.5 1.5
Durable Goods -1.0 -5.3 2.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. factory orders -0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for January durable goods were issued on Feb.
27.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.