June 6 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 N/A N/A

05/25/13 357,000-R 348,000-R 2,952,000 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,004,000-R 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3

04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 25 from 354,000

Four-Week Average: May 25 from 347,250

Continued Claims: May 18 from 2,986,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 25, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 8,622

Missouri 2,999

Kentucky 1,750

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 25, the latest period for which data are available. They were:

Michigan -2,185

North Carolina -1,747

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.975 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 293,021 JUNE 1 WEEK FROM 320,123 PRIOR WEEK