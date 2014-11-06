CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pads weekly gain as factory sales rise

(Adds analyst quotes, details on CFTC data, background and updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3337, or 74.98 U.S. cents * Loonie rises 0.9 percent for the week * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 17 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, padding this week's gains as stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data supported prospects of the Bank of Canada dropping its cau