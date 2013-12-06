Dec 6 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income -0.1 0.5 0.5 0.2
Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.4 0.6 -0.3
Disposable Income -0.2 0.5 0.6 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1
Durables 0.6 -1.4 1.4 unch
Nondurables 0.3 0.6 -0.2 0.8
Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 -0.1
Saving Rate, pct 4.8 5.2 5.0 4.8
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.1 0.2 unch
Durables 0.8 -1.4 1.7 0.3
Nondurables 0.7 0.6 -0.4 0.5
Services 0.1 0.2 0.1 -0.2
Disposable Income -0.2 0.4 0.5 0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.1 0.1
-0.0298 0.1117 0.1063 0.1026
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.0725 0.0876 0.1179 0.0926
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Oct Sep Aug Jul
PCE Price Index 0.7 0.9 1.1 1.3
Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.1
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.6 0.8 1.1 1.4
Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Income 14,290 14,301 14,237 14,162
Wages/Salaries 7,203 7,194 7,169 7,128
Disposable Income 12,611 12,635 12,573 12,499
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Manufacturing 754 752 751 745
Service Industries 4,801 4,794 4,781 4,752
Government 1,197 1,197 1,189 1,186
Proprietors' Income 1,357 1,377 1,355 1,339
Farm 125 147 128 118
Nonfarm 1,232 1,230 1,227 1,221
Personal Consumption 11,583 11,550 11,526 11,492
Durables 1,275 1,267 1,285 1,267
Nondurables 2,653 2,643 2,629 2,633
Services 7,656 7,639 7,613 7,591
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Oct Sep Aug Jul
Personal Consumption 10,776 10,743 10,732 10,711
Durables 1,354 1,343 1,362 1,339
Nondurables 2,368 2,352 2,338 2,347
Services 7,071 7,064 7,052 7,042
Disposable Income 11,733 11,751 11,707 11,650
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Oct personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Oct personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. Oct core pce price index +0.1 pct
NOTES:
The October report was delayed from Nov. 27 due to a partial
shutdown of the federal government.
The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June
report released on Aug. 2.