Dec 6 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Income -0.1 0.5 0.5 0.2 Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.4 0.6 -0.3 Disposable Income -0.2 0.5 0.6 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 Durables 0.6 -1.4 1.4 unch Nondurables 0.3 0.6 -0.2 0.8 Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 -0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.8 5.2 5.0 4.8

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Consumption 0.3 0.1 0.2 unch Durables 0.8 -1.4 1.7 0.3 Nondurables 0.7 0.6 -0.4 0.5 Services 0.1 0.2 0.1 -0.2 Disposable Income -0.2 0.4 0.5 0.2

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Oct Sep Aug Jul PCE Price Index unch 0.1 0.1 0.1

-0.0298 0.1117 0.1063 0.1026 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

0.0725 0.0876 0.1179 0.0926 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Oct Sep Aug Jul PCE Price Index 0.7 0.9 1.1 1.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.1 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.6 0.8 1.1 1.4 Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Income 14,290 14,301 14,237 14,162 Wages/Salaries 7,203 7,194 7,169 7,128 Disposable Income 12,611 12,635 12,573 12,499

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Oct Sep Aug Jul Manufacturing 754 752 751 745 Service Industries 4,801 4,794 4,781 4,752 Government 1,197 1,197 1,189 1,186 Proprietors' Income 1,357 1,377 1,355 1,339 Farm 125 147 128 118 Nonfarm 1,232 1,230 1,227 1,221 Personal Consumption 11,583 11,550 11,526 11,492 Durables 1,275 1,267 1,285 1,267 Nondurables 2,653 2,643 2,629 2,633 Services 7,656 7,639 7,613 7,591

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Oct Sep Aug Jul Personal Consumption 10,776 10,743 10,732 10,711 Durables 1,354 1,343 1,362 1,339 Nondurables 2,368 2,352 2,338 2,347 Services 7,071 7,064 7,052 7,042 Disposable Income 11,733 11,751 11,707 11,650

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Oct personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. Oct core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTES:

The October report was delayed from Nov. 27 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June report released on Aug. 2.