Dec 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 203 200 204 175 163

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.0 7.3 7.3 7.2 7.2

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 41.0 40.9 40.9 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.15 24.11 24.10 24.09 24.08

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.31 20.28 20.26 20.25 20.24

Pct change 0.1 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Total Private 196 214 212 168 150

Goods-Producing 44 31 35 29 27

Construction 17 12 11 17 18

Manufacturing 27 16 19 8 4

Service-Providing 152 183 177 139 123

Wholesale Trade 6.8 -8.1 -5.4 15.7 14.3

Retail 22.3 45.8 44.4 23.3 22.3

Transp/warehousing 30.5 3.1 0.0 36.9 29.5

Information -1 4 5 2 4

Financial activities -3 7 7 -3 -1

Professional/business 35 48 44 47 32

Temporary help svs 16.4 9.1 3.3 27.4 11.4

Leisure/hospitality 17 49 53 -1 13

Government 7 -14 -8 7 13

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Nov Oct Sept

Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.5 0.1

Total Private (index) 99.3 98.8 98.7

Manufacturing (index) 88.6 88.2 88.1

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Nov Oct Sept Workforce 455 -720 73 Employed 818 -735 133 Unemployed -365 17 -61

Nov Oct Sept

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.2 13.8 13.6

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,066 4,063 4,146

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov.:

Nonfarm payrolls +180,000

Private payrolls: +180,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 7.2 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.