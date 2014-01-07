Jan 7 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Balance -34.25 -39.33 -435.07 -46.42 -496.35
Exports 194.86 193.14 2,079.13 185.22 2,021.90
Imports 229.11 232.46 2,514.20 231.64 2,518.25
Nov Oct Nov13/12
Exports 0.9 2.0 5.2
Imports -1.4 0.1 -1.1
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Goods -53.94 -58.83 -646.59 -64.86 -684.29
Services 19.69 19.51 211.52 18.44 187.95
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Goods 137.07 135.61 1,455.64 129.67 1,428.55
Services 57.79 57.52 623.49 55.55 593.34
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Goods 191.00 194.45 2,102.23 194.53 2,112.85
Services 38.11 38.02 411.97 37.11 405.40
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Balance -53.02 -57.53 -633.26 -63.83 -673.42
Petroleum -15.17 -19.48 -216.15 -22.77 -272.20
Nonpetrol -37.85 -38.05 -417.11 -41.07 -401.22
Net Adjusts. -0.92 -1.30 -13.34 -1.03 -10.87
Exports 135.84 134.81 1,445.28 128.53 1,414.19
Imports 188.86 192.34 2,078.53 192.36 2,087.61
Petroleum 28.49 32.09 340.15 33.56 384.15
Nonpetrol 160.38 160.25 1,738.38 158.81 1,703.46
Net Adjusts. 2.14 2.10 23.70 2.17 25.24
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Capital Goods 45,350 45,014 490,294 44,187 483,537
Autos/Parts 13,091 12,950 139,829 12,312 134,034
Civ.Aircraft 4,874 4,483 50,179 N/A 41,090
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Capital Goods 47,847 46,922 506,817 45,608 502,822
Autos/Parts 27,229 26,171 282,942 25,612 272,894
Civ.Aircraft 1,238 1,198 11,962 N/A 9,098
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Jan-Nov12
Agricultural 15,684 14,996 129,715 128,308
Manufacturing 99,892 103,426 1,086,420 1,064,832
Advanced Tech. 28,009 27,696 291,318 277,593
IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Jan-Nov12
Agricultural 8,306 8,705 95,927 94,889
Manufacturing 154,999 166,938 1,681,537 1,662,110
Advanced Tech. 37,275 37,525 366,657 363,362
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
November
Canada -4.9
Mexico -7.4
EU -1.0
China 0.9
Japan 5.5
South/Central
America -5.1
Brazil -20.6
OPEC -10.1
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
November
Canada -9.0
Mexico -6.1
EU -11.8
China -4.3
Japan -2.0
South/Central
America -8.8
Brazil -9.6
OPEC -11.8
TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12
Canada -1,478 -2,828 -28,346 -3,052 -27,872
Mexico -4,129 -4,111 -50,134 -4,950 -57,742
EU -10,072 -14,272 -113,764 -12,213 -107,066
China -26,931 -28,862 -293,943 -28,950 -290,563
Japan -5,839 -6,377 -67,403 -6,106 -70,643
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 2,010 1,302 13,643 1,031 8,011
South Korea -1,219 -1,708 -19,884 -1,822 -15,469
Taiwan -819 -1,024 -11,648 -1,239 -13,562
South/Central
America 3,027 2,685 22,622 1,547 7,790
Brazil 1,071 1,664 15,045 1,535 10,257
OPEC -4,795 -5,576 -64,121 -6,618 -95,672
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Nov Oct Nov12
265.9 306.4 306.1
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Nov Oct Nov12
25.63 30.99 30.61
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Nov Oct Nov12
94.69 99.96 97.45
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$40.0 bln U.S. Nov trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available