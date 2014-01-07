Jan 7 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Balance -34.25 -39.33 -435.07 -46.42 -496.35 Exports 194.86 193.14 2,079.13 185.22 2,021.90 Imports 229.11 232.46 2,514.20 231.64 2,518.25

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Nov Oct Nov13/12 Exports 0.9 2.0 5.2 Imports -1.4 0.1 -1.1

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Goods -53.94 -58.83 -646.59 -64.86 -684.29 Services 19.69 19.51 211.52 18.44 187.95 EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Goods 137.07 135.61 1,455.64 129.67 1,428.55 Services 57.79 57.52 623.49 55.55 593.34 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Goods 191.00 194.45 2,102.23 194.53 2,112.85 Services 38.11 38.02 411.97 37.11 405.40

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Balance -53.02 -57.53 -633.26 -63.83 -673.42

Petroleum -15.17 -19.48 -216.15 -22.77 -272.20

Nonpetrol -37.85 -38.05 -417.11 -41.07 -401.22

Net Adjusts. -0.92 -1.30 -13.34 -1.03 -10.87 Exports 135.84 134.81 1,445.28 128.53 1,414.19 Imports 188.86 192.34 2,078.53 192.36 2,087.61

Petroleum 28.49 32.09 340.15 33.56 384.15

Nonpetrol 160.38 160.25 1,738.38 158.81 1,703.46

Net Adjusts. 2.14 2.10 23.70 2.17 25.24

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Capital Goods 45,350 45,014 490,294 44,187 483,537 Autos/Parts 13,091 12,950 139,829 12,312 134,034 Civ.Aircraft 4,874 4,483 50,179 N/A 41,090 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Capital Goods 47,847 46,922 506,817 45,608 502,822 Autos/Parts 27,229 26,171 282,942 25,612 272,894 Civ.Aircraft 1,238 1,198 11,962 N/A 9,098 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Jan-Nov12 Agricultural 15,684 14,996 129,715 128,308 Manufacturing 99,892 103,426 1,086,420 1,064,832 Advanced Tech. 28,009 27,696 291,318 277,593 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Jan-Nov12 Agricultural 8,306 8,705 95,927 94,889 Manufacturing 154,999 166,938 1,681,537 1,662,110 Advanced Tech. 37,275 37,525 366,657 363,362

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

November Canada -4.9 Mexico -7.4 EU -1.0 China 0.9 Japan 5.5 South/Central America -5.1 Brazil -20.6 OPEC -10.1

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

November Canada -9.0 Mexico -6.1 EU -11.8 China -4.3 Japan -2.0 South/Central America -8.8 Brazil -9.6 OPEC -11.8 TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov13 Nov12 Jan-Nov12 Canada -1,478 -2,828 -28,346 -3,052 -27,872 Mexico -4,129 -4,111 -50,134 -4,950 -57,742 EU -10,072 -14,272 -113,764 -12,213 -107,066 China -26,931 -28,862 -293,943 -28,950 -290,563 Japan -5,839 -6,377 -67,403 -6,106 -70,643 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 2,010 1,302 13,643 1,031 8,011 South Korea -1,219 -1,708 -19,884 -1,822 -15,469 Taiwan -819 -1,024 -11,648 -1,239 -13,562 South/Central America 3,027 2,685 22,622 1,547 7,790 Brazil 1,071 1,664 15,045 1,535 10,257 OPEC -4,795 -5,576 -64,121 -6,618 -95,672 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Nov Oct Nov12

265.9 306.4 306.1 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Nov Oct Nov12

25.63 30.99 30.61 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Nov Oct Nov12

94.69 99.96 97.45

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$40.0 bln U.S. Nov trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available