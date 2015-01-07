Jan 7 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Balance -39.00 -42.25 -461.34 -35.97 -439.00 Exports 196.36 198.32 2,147.44 194.92 2,087.40 Imports 235.36 240.57 2,608.78 230.89 2,526.39

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Nov Oct Nov14/13 Exports -1.0 1.6 0.7 Imports -2.2 0.7 1.9

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Goods -58.28 -61.61 -673.61 -54.77 -645.09 Services 19.28 19.36 212.28 18.79 206.09 EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Goods 136.73 138.58 1,497.69 136.75 1,458.57 Services 59.63 59.74 649.75 58.17 628.82 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Goods 195.01 200.19 2,171.31 191.52 2,103.66 Services 40.35 40.38 437.47 39.38 422.73

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Balance -57.13 -60.40 -660.87 -53.85 -633.47

Petroleum -11.44 -15.20 -173.57 -15.74 -217.33

Nonpetrol -45.70 -45.20 -487.30 -38.10 -416.14

Net Adjusts. -1.15 -1.21 -12.74 -0.92 -11.62 Exports 135.79 137.70 1,486.43 135.40 1,446.45 Imports 192.92 198.11 2,147.30 189.24 2,079.92

Petroleum 23.07 26.19 308.91 28.84 340.81

Nonpetrol 169.86 171.92 1,838.39 160.41 1,739.11

Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.09 24.01 2.27 23.74

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Capital Goods 45,387 47,687 503,824 45,268 489,746 Autos/Parts 13,162 13,652 146,339 13,063 140,043 Civ.Aircraft 4,601 5,703 52,741 N/A 49,274 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Capital Goods 50,100 50,897 540,540 47,399 507,517 Autos/Parts 27,475 28,220 299,598 27,055 282,488 Civ.Aircraft 1,389 1,210 15,623 N/A 12,693 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Jan-Nov13 Agricultural 14,887 14,453 136,533 130,059 Manufacturing 97,415 105,369 1,095,796 1,086,332 Advanced Tech. 28,204 30,375 304,793 291,547 IMPORTS Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Jan-Nov13 Agricultural 8,828 9,654 102,302 95,988 Manufacturing 159,889 176,587 1,763,884 1,682,752 Advanced Tech. 39,571 39,528 382,437 366,938

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

November Canada -9.8 Mexico -11.4 EU -7.7 China -3.9 Japan -9.7 South/Central America -4.2 Brazil -17.6 OPEC -11.6

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

November Canada -12.5 Mexico -11.8 EU -7.6 China -6.9 Japan -12.2 South/Central America -19.5 Brazil -11.6 OPEC -19.7 TRADE BALANCE Nov Oct Jan-Nov14 Nov13 Jan-Nov13 Canada -1,197 -2,257 -29,589 -1,662 -27,691 Mexico -4,449 -5,155 -48,859 -4,419 -50,415 EU -11,803 -12,740 -127,503 -10,325 -114,160 China -29,937 -32,554 -314,332 -27,043 -294,220 Japan -5,522 -6,447 -61,273 -5,763 -67,463 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 661 1,250 9,376 2,005 13,485 South Korea -2,804 -2,515 -22,838 -1,174 -19,775 Taiwan -1,009 -1,142 -12,892 -826 -11,734 South/Central America 4,924 3,092 31,467 2,826 22,049 Brazil 746 1,108 11,756 1,045 15,003 OPEC -781 -1,761 -48,034 -4,816 -64,022 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Nov Oct Nov13

237.9 279.1 266.0 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Nov Oct Nov13

19.99 25.09 25.64 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Nov Oct Nov13

82.95 88.47 94.69

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.0 bln U.S. Nov. trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available