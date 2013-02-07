Feb 7 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/02/13 366,000 350,500 N/A N/A

01/26/13 371,000-R 352,750-R 3,224,000 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000-R 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5

01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000-R 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5

12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 26 from 368,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 26 from 352,000

Continued Claims: Jan. 19 from 3,197,000; Jan. 5 from 3,228,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 26, the latest period for which data are available:

North Carolina 2,030

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 16 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 26, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -20,414

Texas -5,082

Illinois -4,865

Florida -3,570

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.195 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 386,176 FEB 2 WEEK FROM 369,480 PRIOR WEEK