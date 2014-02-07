Feb 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 113 75 74 274 241

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.6 6.7 6.7 7.0 7.0

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.9 41.0 41.0 41.0

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.21 24.16 24.17 24.15 24.15

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.5 33.5 33.6 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.39 20.33 20.35 20.30 20.32

Pct change 0.3 0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Total Private 142 89 87 272 226

Goods-Producing 76 -13 -3 68 51

Construction 48 -22 -16 32 19

Manufacturing 21 8 9 35 31

Service-Providing 66 102 90 204 175

Wholesale Trade 13.9 10.2 15.4 16.8 9.8

Retail -12.9 62.7 55.3 22.3 21.9

Transp/warehousing 9.9 10.6 -0.6 32.4 34.9

Information 0 -10 -12 1 1

Financial activities -2 3 4 -4 1

Professional/business 36 4 19 73 41

Temporary help svs 8.1 30.1 40.4 36.6 12.8

Leisure/hospitality 24 20 9 37 20

Government -29 -14 -13 2 15

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Jan Dec Nov

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 -0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 -0.2

Total Private (index) 99.5 99.4 99.6

Manufacturing (index) 88.4 88.7 88.9

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Jan Dec Nov

adjusted* Workforce 499 -347 659 Employed 616 143 958 Unemployed -117 -490 -299 TXT} NOTE: *The Labor Department did not provide December-to-January changes in its main household series due to the introduction of updated population controls. However, it provided a series that adjusted for population control effects which offers January figures that are comparable to prior months.

Jan Dec Nov

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.7 13.1 13.1

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,646 3,878 4,044

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Jan:

Nonfarm payrolls +185,000

Private payrolls: +185,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 6.7 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.