March 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 175 129 113 84 75

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.7 6.7

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.2 34.3 34.4 34.3 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.31 24.22 24.21 24.17 24.16

Pct change 0.4 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.3 33.5 33.5 33.5 33.5

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.50 20.41 20.39 20.35 20.33

Pct change 0.4 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Total Private 162 145 142 86 89

Goods-Producing 22 61 76 -13 -13

Construction 15 50 48 -20 -22

Manufacturing 6 6 21 7 8

Service-Providing 140 84 66 99 102

Wholesale Trade 14.8 20.5 13.9 11.0 10.2

Retail -4.1 -22.6 -12.9 52.0 62.7

Transp/warehousing -3.6 17.2 9.9 4.5 10.6

Information -16 -8 0 -15 -10

Financial activities 9 -2 -2 2 3

Professional/business 79 42 36 16 4

Temporary help svs 24.4 2.1 8.1 32.2 30.1

Leisure/hospitality 25 22 24 18 20

Government 13 -16 -29 -2 -14

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Feb Jan Dec

Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH -0.5

Total Private (index) 99.0 99.2 99.1

Manufacturing (index) 88.3 88.3 88.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Feb Jan Dec Workforce 264 499 -347 Employed 42 616 143 Unemployed 223 -117 -490

Feb Jan Dec

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.6 12.7 13.1

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,849 3,646 3,878

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb:

Nonfarm payrolls +149,000

Private payrolls: +154,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 6.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.