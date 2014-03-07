March 7 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Jan Dec Jan13 Balance -39.10 -38.98 -42.14 Exports 192.48 191.29 186.79 Imports 231.57 230.27 228.93

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Jan Dec Jan14/13 Exports 0.6 -1.7 3.0 Imports 0.6 0.2 1.2

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan13 Goods -59.34 -58.69 -61.22 Services 20.25 19.71 19.08 EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan13 Goods 133.76 132.74 130.81 Services 58.71 58.55 55.98 IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan13 Goods 193.11 191.43 192.02 Services 38.46 38.84 36.91

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13 Balance -59.34 -58.69 -61.22

Petroleum -19.29 -15.52 -24.32

Nonpetrol -39.21 -41.89 -35.94

Net Adjusts. -0.84 -1.28 -0.96 Exports 133.76 132.74 130.81 Imports 193.11 191.43 192.02

Petroleum 31.73 29.10 34.01

Nonpetrol 159.09 160.03 155.88

Net Adjusts. 2.29 2.29 2.13

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13 Capital Goods 44,634 44,233 44,291 Autos/Parts 12,094 12,302 12,054 Civ.Aircraft 4,337 4,261 4,207 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13 Capital Goods 47,927 47,610 45,993 Autos/Parts 24,902 26,317 23,613 Civ.Aircraft 1,130 1,974 703 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan13 Agricultural 14,205 14,371 13,024 Manufacturing 92,888 96,147 91,770 Advanced Tech. 25,311 28,209 24,017 IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan13 Agricultural 8,885 8,443 8,885 Manufacturing 147,174 147,706 146,746 Advanced Tech. 30,004 34,212 31,153

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

January Canada -3.2 Mexico 6.6 EU 3.1 China -20.8 Japan 5.1 South/Central America -0.9 Brazil -4.7 OPEC -19.8

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 0.1 Mexico -1.0 EU -5.8 China 1.7 Japan -3.5 South/Central America 2.6 Brazil 4.5 OPEC 13.2 TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan13 Canada -4,139 -3,389 -4,821 Mexico -2,756 -4,169 -3,600 EU -8,807 -11,320 -8,646 China -27,840 -24,474 -27,787 Japan -5,324 -5,986 -6,092 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 2,155 3,104 62 South Korea -1,883 -789 -2,079 Taiwan -1,456 -644 -1,254 South/Central America 2,752 3,206 1,083 Brazil 1,249 1,517 906 OPEC -7,000 -4,026 -6,399 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Jan Dec Jan13

311.6 285.1 326.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Jan Dec Jan13

29.07 26.70 31.69 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Jan Dec Jan13

90.21 91.34 94.08

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$39.0 bln U.S. Jan trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

