July 7 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Balance -41.87 -40.70 -212.83 -42.07 -211.76
Exports 188.60 190.07 942.92 197.27 969.43
Imports 230.47 230.77 1,155.75 239.34 1,181.19
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
May April May15/14
Exports -0.8 1.1 -4.4
Imports -0.1 -3.3 -3.7
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Goods -61.51 -60.31 -310.82 -62.09 -310.72
Services 19.64 19.62 97.99 20.02 98.96
EXPORTS May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Goods 127.72 129.34 639.78 137.31 674.30
Services 60.87 60.73 303.14 59.96 295.13
IMPORTS May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Goods 189.23 189.65 950.59 199.41 985.02
Services 41.23 41.11 205.16 39.93 196.16
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Balance -60.42 -59.41 -306.13 -61.22 -305.19
Petroleum -5.78 -6.82 -38.44 -15.19 -89.33
Nonpetrol -54.65 -52.60 -267.69 -46.03 -215.87
Net Adjusts. -1.09 -0.90 -4.69 -0.87 -5.53
Exports 127.02 128.47 635.72 136.03 668.33
Imports 187.44 187.88 941.85 197.25 973.52
Petroleum 15.30 15.37 81.40 28.24 149.18
Nonpetrol 172.15 172.51 860.46 169.02 824.34
Net Adjusts. 1.79 1.78 8.74 2.15 11.51
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Capital Goods 44,896 47,335 227,747 45,741 226,537
Autos/Parts 12,618 12,512 62,039 13,477 64,257
Civ.Aircraft 4,885 6,126 26,611 N/A 22,985
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Capital Goods 50,791 51,571 253,626 49,593 240,381
Autos/Parts 29,462 28,615 141,783 28,292 133,265
Civ.Aircraft 1,499 1,231 7,213 N/A 6,643
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS May April Jan-May15 Jan-May14
Agricultural 10,655 11,095 57,723 64,684
Manufacturing 95,950 96,538 466,445 488,529
Advanced Tech. 27,526 28,840 138,590 133,782
IMPORTS May April Jan-May15 Jan-May14
Agricultural 9,743 10,343 48,946 47,412
Manufacturing 162,499 163,239 786,771 767,524
Advanced Tech. 34,758 35,210 166,637 161,193
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
May
Canada 1.3
Mexico -2.1
EU -0.8
China -6.0
Japan -3.0
South/Central
America 9.8
Brazil -3.2
OPEC -1.3
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
May
Canada -2.0
Mexico -1.1
EU -2.8
China 9.5
Japan -15.5
South/Central
America -7.0
Brazil -9.0
OPEC -3.4
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14
Canada 644 -169 -4,172 -2,708 -15,768
Mexico -4,559 -4,399 -21,725 -4,363 -20,618
EU -12,493 -13,338 -57,158 -12,621 -56,245
China -30,452 -26,478 -139,312 -28,838 -125,405
Japan -5,316 -7,119 -29,508 -5,085 -27,744
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -722 -1,186 -2,019 -231 6,097
South Korea -2,745 -2,501 -12,167 -2,600 -9,067
Taiwan -1,003 -1,725 -7,057 -1,204 -5,510
South/Central
America 4,582 2,620 15,743 3,064 11,781
Brazil 805 694 3,262 1,049 6,395
OPEC 120 -6 864 -4,252 -29,174
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
May April May14
265.1 294.6 279.5
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
May April May14
14.79 14.88 27.95
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
May April May14
50.76 46.52 96.12
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.6 bln U.S. May trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum
totals on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available