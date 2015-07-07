July 7 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Balance -41.87 -40.70 -212.83 -42.07 -211.76 Exports 188.60 190.07 942.92 197.27 969.43 Imports 230.47 230.77 1,155.75 239.34 1,181.19

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

May April May15/14 Exports -0.8 1.1 -4.4 Imports -0.1 -3.3 -3.7

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Goods -61.51 -60.31 -310.82 -62.09 -310.72 Services 19.64 19.62 97.99 20.02 98.96 EXPORTS May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Goods 127.72 129.34 639.78 137.31 674.30 Services 60.87 60.73 303.14 59.96 295.13 IMPORTS May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Goods 189.23 189.65 950.59 199.41 985.02 Services 41.23 41.11 205.16 39.93 196.16

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Balance -60.42 -59.41 -306.13 -61.22 -305.19

Petroleum -5.78 -6.82 -38.44 -15.19 -89.33

Nonpetrol -54.65 -52.60 -267.69 -46.03 -215.87

Net Adjusts. -1.09 -0.90 -4.69 -0.87 -5.53 Exports 127.02 128.47 635.72 136.03 668.33 Imports 187.44 187.88 941.85 197.25 973.52

Petroleum 15.30 15.37 81.40 28.24 149.18

Nonpetrol 172.15 172.51 860.46 169.02 824.34

Net Adjusts. 1.79 1.78 8.74 2.15 11.51

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Capital Goods 44,896 47,335 227,747 45,741 226,537 Autos/Parts 12,618 12,512 62,039 13,477 64,257 Civ.Aircraft 4,885 6,126 26,611 N/A 22,985 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Capital Goods 50,791 51,571 253,626 49,593 240,381 Autos/Parts 29,462 28,615 141,783 28,292 133,265 Civ.Aircraft 1,499 1,231 7,213 N/A 6,643 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS May April Jan-May15 Jan-May14 Agricultural 10,655 11,095 57,723 64,684 Manufacturing 95,950 96,538 466,445 488,529 Advanced Tech. 27,526 28,840 138,590 133,782 IMPORTS May April Jan-May15 Jan-May14 Agricultural 9,743 10,343 48,946 47,412 Manufacturing 162,499 163,239 786,771 767,524 Advanced Tech. 34,758 35,210 166,637 161,193

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

May Canada 1.3 Mexico -2.1 EU -0.8 China -6.0 Japan -3.0 South/Central America 9.8 Brazil -3.2 OPEC -1.3

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

May Canada -2.0 Mexico -1.1 EU -2.8 China 9.5 Japan -15.5 South/Central America -7.0 Brazil -9.0 OPEC -3.4 TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May15 May14 Jan-May14 Canada 644 -169 -4,172 -2,708 -15,768 Mexico -4,559 -4,399 -21,725 -4,363 -20,618 EU -12,493 -13,338 -57,158 -12,621 -56,245 China -30,452 -26,478 -139,312 -28,838 -125,405 Japan -5,316 -7,119 -29,508 -5,085 -27,744 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -722 -1,186 -2,019 -231 6,097 South Korea -2,745 -2,501 -12,167 -2,600 -9,067 Taiwan -1,003 -1,725 -7,057 -1,204 -5,510 South/Central America 4,582 2,620 15,743 3,064 11,781 Brazil 805 694 3,262 1,049 6,395 OPEC 120 -6 864 -4,252 -29,174 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

May April May14

265.1 294.6 279.5 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

May April May14

14.79 14.88 27.95 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

May April May14

50.76 46.52 96.12

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$42.6 bln U.S. May trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and non-petroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available