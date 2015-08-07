Aug 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change July June (Prev) May (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 215 231 223 260 254

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.5

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.6 40.7 40.7 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.99 24.94 24.95 24.95 24.95

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.6

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 21.01 20.98 20.99 20.97 20.97

Pct change 0.1 0.0

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Total Private 210 227 223 252 250

Goods-Producing 17 -2 1 -2 4

Construction 6 0 0 12 15

Manufacturing 15 2 4 6 7

Service-Providing 193 229 222 254 246

Wholesale Trade 6.3 3.2 -0.2 9.6 5.3

Retail 35.9 36.5 32.9 33.0 26.4

Transp/warehousing 14.4 13.8 17.1 13.2 12.2

Information 2 4 7 -1 -1

Financial activities 17 17 20 9 10

Professional/business 40 69 64 68 74

Temporary help svs -8.9 16.5 19.8 8.6 17.2

Leisure/hospitality 30 24 22 56 54

Government 5 4 0 8 4

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

July June May

Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.3 -0.2

Total Private (index) 103.9 103.4 103.2

Manufacturing (index) 90.4 90.1 90.3

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

July June May Workforce 69 -432 397 Employed 101 -56 272 Unemployed -33 -375 125

July June May

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.4 10.5 10.8

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,180 2,121 2,502

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July:

Nonfarm payrolls +223,000

Private payrolls: +215,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 5.3 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.