China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
Nov 7 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/02/13 336,000 348,250 N/A N/A
10/26/13 345,000-R 357,500-R 2,868,000 2.2
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,864,000-R 2.2
10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2
09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2
09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 26 from 340,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 26 from 356,250
Continued Claims: Oct. 19 from 2,881,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Oregon 2,956
Florida 2,873
Illinois 2,460
New York 2,033
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 26, the latest period for which data are available:
California -4,460
Virginia -1,807
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.875 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,047 NOV 2 WEEK FROM 322,852 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,495,070 OCT 26 WEEK FROM 2,509,034 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
