March 6 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 295 239 257 329
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.5
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Feb Jan (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.78 24.75 24.75
Pct change 0.1 0.5
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Feb Jan (Prev)
Total Private 288 237 267
Manufacturing 8 21 22
Government 7 2 -10
Feb Jan
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.0 11.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb.:
Nonfarm payrolls +240,000
Private payrolls: +229,000
Factory payrolls: +12,000
Jobless rate: 5.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.